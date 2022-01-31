Brazil generated 2.73 million formal jobs in 2021, says government | Economy

The Ministry of Labor reported this Monday (31) that Brazil generated 2.73 million jobs with a formal contract in 2021.

Altogether, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), Brazil recorded last year:

20,699,802 hires ;

; 17,969,205 layoffs .

The result represents an improvement compared to 2020, when 191,455 formal vacancies were closed.

Initially, in January 2021, the government reported that 142,000 vacancies had been created in 2020. However, this number was revised, and the country started counting job vacancies.

Creation of formal jobs Source: Ministry of Labor

Comparing the numbers with years before 2020, according to analysts, is no longer adequate because the government changed the methodology at the beginning of last year.

“It was an extremely positive year in terms of job creation. It really is a year to be celebrated, perhaps unparalleled in the country’s history, which demonstrates the strength of the Brazilian economy throughout 2021”, said the executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor and of Social Security, Bruno Dalcolmo.

Only in December, still according to official data, 265,811 formal jobs were closed. Usually the result is negative in the last month of each year due to the end of temporary contracts.

At the end of December 2021, the Brazil had a balance of 41.289 million jobs with a signed card.

This represents an increase compared to December 2020, when the stock of formal jobs totaled 38.559 million.

The 2021 Caged figures show that formal jobs were created in four of the five sectors of the economy.

Opening of vacancies by sector of the economy year 2021 Source: Caged

The data also reveals that vacancies were opened in all regions of the country last month.

Employment in 2021 by region Source: General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) of the Ministry of Economy

Average admission salary

The government also reported that the average admission salary was R$1,793.34 in December last year, which represents a real drop, with the values ​​being corrected by the INPC, of ​​R$ 115.85 in relation to December 2020 (R$ 1,909.19).

In November last year, the average admission salary was BRL 1,791.83.

According to Bruno Dalcolmo, from the Ministry of Labor, companies hire less educated workers when the economy picks up, as happened in 2021, as well as temporary workers.

In such cases, he explained, admission salaries are often lower. “These are natural movements every year, or in times of crisis and economic recovery,” he said.

job maintenance program

According to the Ministry of Labor, the behavior of formal employment last year was still influenced by the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Program, started in 2020 and reissued last year.

This is because employers, in order to obtain the benefits of the program, have to maintain the worker’s job for the same period of time as the suspension of the contract, or a reduction in working hours.

In 2021, according to the Ministry of Labour, 2,593,980 workers benefited from the program. R$ 6.98 billion were paid in the period. In 2020, the program benefited 9,849,113 workers, at a cost of BRL 34.17 billion.

Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed consider workers with a formal contract, that is, it does not include informal workers.

As a result, the results are not comparable with the unemployment figures, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), collected through the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad).