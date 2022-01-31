Brazil has 280 deaths in 24 hours and the average remains above 500

Brazil recorded in the last 24 hours 280 deaths from covid-19. The moving average of deaths remains high and reached 540 this Sunday. The numbers had not reached such high levels since the end of September. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

This Sunday’s update does not consider the states of Tocantins, Goiás and Roraima, which did not update the data. The Federal District does not report the new numbers on weekends. The total number of deaths is already 626,923 in the country.

There is no state with a downward trend in the moving average of deaths, five are stable and 21 states, in addition to the Federal District, are accelerating.

For both cases and deaths, the variation is calculated by comparing the average with the same rate as 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates an uptrend; below -15%, drop; between 15% and -15% means stability.

The number of known cases was 104,012 as of 8pm yesterday. The moving average of cases is at 186,722. In total, Brazil already registers 25,351,489 positive tests for covid-19. All 27 federation units show an upward trend in the moving average of cases.

Data from the Ministry of Health

In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 134,175 cases of covid-19, according to a bulletin released by the Ministry of Health. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,348,797 positive diagnoses for the disease have already been computed across the country.

By the numbers of the folder, there were 330 new deaths reported between yesterday and today by covid-19 in Brazil, bringing to 626,854 the total number of deaths caused by the disease since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 22,163,750 recovered cases of covid-19 so far in Brazil, with another 2,558,193 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.