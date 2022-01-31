Brazil has a moving average of 186,000 infected, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic – 01/30/2022 – Daily life

Brazil recorded this Sunday (30) 104,012 cases of Covid, this Sunday (30). With that, the moving average of cases rose to 186,722 per day, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country also recorded 280 deaths, bringing the seven-day moving average to 540, the highest in four months. Since September 30, the country has not had such a high average.

The day’s records led to 626,923 lives lost and 25,351,489 people infected since the start of the pandemic. The increases in cases and deaths, and in averages, occur amid the expansion of the omicron variant in the country.

The country’s data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of a collaboration between Folha, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate figures related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19 is affected by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health system, which took place in December, with several states without update. In any case, the information was at least partially updated in 16 states and the Federal District.

Last week, the consortium of press vehicles updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.​

Brazil registered 179,411 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 this Sunday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 58,612 first doses, 24,630 second doses and 225 single doses. 95,944 booster shots were also recorded.

In all, 164,701,073 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil. There are already 149,682,250 people with two doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.

Thus, the country already has 76.67% of the population with the 1st dose and 69.68% of Brazilians with both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 101.81% and 92.52%​​.

On the 24th, the consortium began recording the doses of vaccines administered to children. The population aged 5 to 11 years partially immunized (with only the first dose of vaccine received) is 6.69%.

​Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​