Brazilian accused of killing rival in 2020 is arrested in Colombia

On the night of Friday (28) in Bogotá, Colombia, the criminal Bernardo Bello, denounced by the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) as the mastermind behind the murder of Alcebíades Paes Garcia, aka Bid, who was a rival de Bello in the dispute for points of the animal game and exploitation of slot machines in the south and in part of the north of Rio de Janeiro.

The crime took place in the early hours of February 25, 2020, in Barra da Tijuca, when the victim was returning from the carnival parade in Marques de Sapucaí. Bid was shot dead as he got out of a van full of passengers, outside a condominium on Rua Jornalista Henrique Cordeiro.

Bello’s arrest involved the Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco/MPRJ), the Capital Homicide Police Station of the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian Interpol and the Colombian Interpol. The arrest warrant was issued by Judge Tula Mello, of the 1st Jury Court of the Capital.

According to the MPRJ, Bernardo Bello is one of the main offenders in Rio de Janeiro. The brothers Leonardo (aka Mad) and Leandro (aka Tonhão) Gouvêa da Silva, who were members of the Crime Office and are already in prison, also had preventive detention ordered for Bid’s death. They are appointed by the MPRJ as responsible for intense surveillance and monitoring of the victim at least since September 2019.

Also arrested today (29) were Thyago Ivan da Silva and Carlos Diego da Costa Cabral, security guards hired by Alcebíades to go to the sambadrome. They were denounced for providing information and location of the victim and abandoning the surveillance post.

Another accused, Wagner Dantas Alegre, security guard for Bernardo Bello, is identified as the author of the 5.56 caliber rifle shots that targeted the victim. Wagner’s arrest warrant remains open.

The MPRJ points out that the crime was committed for a clumsy motive, so as to result in common danger and through concealment, since two defendants managed to be hired as security guards to integrate Bid’s escort. In addition to ambush with no chance of defense.