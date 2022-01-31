Brazilian public sector has a surplus of BRL 64.7 billion in 2021, the 1st positive data in 8 years

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Brazilian consolidated public sector recorded a primary surplus of 64.727 billion reais in 2021, equivalent to 0.75% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the first positive annual result in eight years, the Central Bank said on Thursday. Monday.

In December, the primary balance was positive by 123 million reais. The expectation for the last month of the year, according to a Reuters survey, was a primary surplus of 18.152 billion reais.

The values ​​include the results of the central government (federal government, Central Bank and INSS), states, municipalities and state-owned companies.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The fiscal improvement led the country’s gross debt to end the year at 80.3% of GDP – market expectations were 80.4%. In December 2020, this indicator stood at 88.6% of GDP.

Net debt, in turn, was 57.3% in December, against analysts’ projection of 57.4%. In the same month of the previous year, it was at 62.5%.

The jump in inflation in 2021 contributed to increasing government revenue gains because many taxes are calculated on the price of products, which have increased. The appreciation of the dollar and the barrel of oil also weighed favorably on revenues.

The government has been arguing, however, that a portion of the gains is structural, which has made collections grow well above inflation. Last Friday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the improvement in the fiscal situation was due to spending control, not the inflationary effect on revenues.

The freezing of civil servants’ salaries until the end of 2021 was one of the factors that counted positively for the accounts of the federal, state and municipal governments. States also benefited from gains in ICMS collection on fuel, with the increase in the prices of these inputs.

In the year, the result of the public sector was mainly guided by the data of the regional governments, surpluses of 97.694 billion reais.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The central government was in the red in 2021, with a deficit of 35.872 billion reais.

State-owned companies had a surplus of 2.906 billion reais in the year.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related