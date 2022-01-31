Burrow Beats Mahomes, Bengals Turn Over Chiefs, Go to Super Bowl | American football

With a 28-yard field goal in overtime, after a pass intercept by Patrick Mahomes, the Cincinnati Bengals beat Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 and are in the Super Bowl. The biggest moment of the sport in the United States takes place on the 13th of February. The opponent leaves the clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, who play this Sunday. It is the first time since 1989 that the Bengals have reached the final in American football.

And it was in style: at a packed Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with 21-3 against in the first half and facing the quarterback appointed as the successor to Tom Brady, who should announce his retirement soon. To top it off, the Bengals still lost the toss at the start of overtime. A touchdown would define the game for the Chiefs.

1 of 2 Samaje Perine runs for the touchdown — Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

– Our defense was unbelievable in the second half. Great game plan. I do not know what to say. When you lose the lottery to these guys [na prorrogação], you return home. But our defense did what it needed to. Big win for us,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said in his third postseason game in his two-year NFL career.

It is the first time that Mahomes has lost the American Conference (AFC) final. For the past two years, he’d taken Kansas City to the Super Bowl—won one and lost the other. The Chiefs star threw for 275 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions — he’d only been intercepted once in every career home postseason game. On the other side, Joe Burrow reached 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The ball started with the Cincinnati Bengals, who were unsuccessful in the first campaign. Punt and ball delivered to Kansas. Patrick Mahomes on the field and the Chiefs’ offense has already shown its strength. Interspersing runs with short passes, the team was gaining yards and earning first downs. And after an impeccable campaign, Mahomes found Tyreek Hill in the end zone to score the first touchdown of the match. Chiefs 7-0 after the extra point.

Joe Burrow had trouble finding space and throwing the ball. But he managed to get out of two difficult third-decision situations. First running the ball for eight yards. Then releasing Tyler Boyd. And with a great 14-yard run from Joe Mixon, Cincinnatti came close to tying the game. But the Chiefs’ defense managed to stop the offense, and the Bengals had to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Evan McPherson to bring the score down to 7-3.

2 of 2 Clyde Edwards-Helaire is taken down by Sam Hubbard — Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Ball again with the Chiefs, and Mahomes on the first play already has a 44-yard throw to Mecole Hardman. And in just seven plays, another touchdown. And those to discourage the rival. Pressing Mahomes up in the pocket, the house looked like it was going to go down, but the quarterback spectacularly clears two defenders and makes the throw for Travis Kelce to score. And the Chiefs open 14-3. In just two campaigns, Mahomes already accumulated 115 yards and 2 TDs.

In the second quarter, the Chiefs opened up even more with a 10-play campaign and the Mecole Hardman’s touchdown after Mahomes’ short pass: 21 to 3. But the Bengals didn’t give in. Joe Burrow took a short pass for Samaje Perine to rush 41 yards and only stop in the endzone. The score from 21 to 10 could have increased at the end of the first half if the Chiefs had taken advantage of the last campaign. In the closing seconds, Mahomes went off the Bengals’ one-yard line and passed to Tyreek Hill, stopped inches from the endzone by Eli Apple.

With 2:58 on the clock left in the third quarter, the Bengals closed the Chiefs’ lead with a field goal by Evan McPherson after a 12-play, 46-yard campaign. The difference became possession of the ball (21 to 13). On the next play, BJ Hill lands a rare move: an interception on Mahomes. It was only the second of the player’s career at home in postseasons.

The Bengals already got the ball in the attacking court. Quickly, Burrow bet on air play to put the team in prime spot for a touchdown. With 0:14 on the clock, Cincinnati reaches six points on quarterback Joe Burrow’s pass to JaMarr Chase. The team tries to colon conversion for the tie and is successful, in a pass from Burrow to Trent Taylor. Score from 21 to 21.

Like a classic NFL playoff battle, the decision was left for the last quarter. And the Bengals took the first lead in the game with a McPherson’s 52-yard field goal. The clock read 06:04 for the end of the duel. Score from 24 to 21.

But the Chiefs got the tie in the last play of regulation time, with a 44-yard field goal scored by Harrison Butker. Overtime at Arrowhead Stadium.

The overtime draw was for the Kansas City Chiefs. A touchdown would mark Mahomes’ third straight pass to the Super Bowl. But Vonn Bell had other ideas. He intercepts a deep pass from the star, and the Bengals have the chance to win with a field goal.