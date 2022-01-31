Caged: Brazil created 2.7 million formal jobs in 2021 – 01/31/2022

Brazil created 2.73 million formal jobs in 2021, according to data from the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) released today by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The number is the difference between 20,699,802 admissions and 17,969,205 dismissals recorded throughout the year.

In a statement to the press, Minister Onyx Lorenzoni stated that this is the best result of the decade. However, as the methodology of the survey changed in January 2020, it is only possible to compare the result with the numbers of that year, in which the balance was negative in 191,455 jobs, after a review announced in November and updated today. Before, the government had reported a positive balance of 142,690 jobs.

The revisions of Caged are made periodically in the database of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, responsible for Caged. This is because companies have up to 12 months to inform the government of the hiring and dismissals made in each month of the year. In other words: if a worker was fired in December 2020, for example, the company has until December of this year to make the declaration, which ends up influencing the monthly results.

The positive numbers from Caged contrast with the overall unemployment rate in the country, which stood at 11.6% in the last quarter of 2021, reaching 12.4 million people. Despite the number being the lowest since January 2020 (11.2%), workers are earning less. Real income fell to R$ 2,444, the lowest number in the historical series, which began in 2012. The data were released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) last Friday (28) and refer to the total number of jobs, with and without a formal contract.

December breaks 11-month sequence and closes with a negative balance

Despite the positive result in 2021, the month of December had a negative balance, with more dismissals than admissions. The country closed 265,000 jobs last month, as a result of 1.43 million admissions and 1.7 million dismissals.

This was the first negative result in 11 months. The result got worse compared to November, when 324.1 jobs were created, and compared to December 2020, when 82,100 jobs were closed.

According to Minister Onyx Lorenzoni, it is common for the month to have a negative result, as it is when companies close temporary vacancies.

4 sectors with negative balance

Four of the five sectors of the economy had a negative balance in the creation of formal jobs in December. Are they:

Services (-104,670 stations)

General industry (-92,047 posts)

Construction (-52,033 posts)

Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture (-26,073 posts)

Only commerce registered an increase, with 9,013 new jobs.

Division by region

No region of the country had more hires than layoffs in December, according to Caged. See below:

Southeast (-136,120 posts)

South (-78,882 posts)

Midwest (-21,476 posts)

Northeast (-15,823 posts)

North (-13,375 posts)

Only two states had a positive balance in December, Alagoias (615 posts) and Paraíba 961 posts). The federative units with the lowest balance were Paraná (-24,346 jobs) and Santa Catarina (-36,644 jobs).

Methodology

Since January of last year, the use of the Caged System has been replaced by the Digital Bookkeeping System for Tax, Social Security and Labor Obligations (eSocial) for companies, which brings differences in comparison with results from previous years.

In the previous methodology (from 1992 to 2019), the best result for November in the series without adjustments had been in 2009, when 246,695 vacancies were created in the penultimate month of the year.

