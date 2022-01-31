Caixa finalizes January payments; see who still gets

This Monday (31/01), Caixa finalizes the payments of the Brazil aid referring to the month of January. Those enrolled with final NIS 0 they are part of the last group to receive installments with a minimum value of R$ 400. For the transfers in the coming months, the logic will continue to be the same. That is, the calendar will be organized based on the last digit of the Social Identification Number.

Payments for February, inclusive, will be made between the 14th and 25th of the same month. It is worth remembering that the Ministry of Citizenship added over 3 million people to the Auxílio Brasil database. They were already on the benefit waiting list and met all government requirements. As a result, the program now covers a total of R$ 17.5 million Brazilians.

New subscribers are already receiving the official program card to guarantee immediate withdrawals. In addition, it is also possible to move money directly through the Caixa Tem app. The platform brings together several features for users, such as balance / statement view, bank transfers (Pix, TED and DOC), online payments, virtual debit card, etc.

Aid Brasil Calendar: February installments

The federal government has already made available the complete Auxílio Brasil calendar for the year 2022. In February, the installments will be paid between the 14th and 25th of the same month. The value can be consulted using the Auxílio Brasil and Caixa Tem apps.

See the calendar below. February payments: