Caixa offers benefits to retirees on payroll and card

Until February 7th, Caixa Econômica Federal holds the Retiree Fortnight. This is the opportunity for retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) to take advantage of the various exclusive offers and advantages offered by the bank.

One of the offers is consigned credit with an agreement by the INSS with rates starting at 1.53%. This opportunity is also valid for people who want to renew the loan or make portability from other banks.

It is also possible to include the Moneylender Insurance for the payroll, thus obtaining the additional benefit of access to 65% discounts on consultations and exams of the private family health program.

If you wish to contract or renew payroll loans, you do not need to go to the branch. Just use the bank’s digital channels or go to one of the Caixa Aqui correspondents. When the agreement is confirmed, the amount can be used immediately.

Another advantage for INSS beneficiaries is the possibility of contracting the Elo Simples credit card, for exclusive use for this public and which does not have an annual fee. In addition, the retiree or pensioner will not pay the card issuance fee.

For those who receive in other banks, it will be possible to have access to the advantages in the portability of receiving the benefit to Caixa accounts, such as discounts on overdraft fees, exemption from fees for three months, discount on the value of the credit card annuity and conditions specials on security products.

To consult more information about the benefits offered during the Quinzena do Aposentado, just access the Caixa Econômica Federal website.