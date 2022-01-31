Caixa pays BRL 23.3 billion

Several Brazilians have not yet withdrawn the money from the PIS/Pasep fund. Most do not even know they are entitled to the amount. The amount reaches R$ 23.3 billion, which are available for withdrawal.

The withdrawal period still takes time. It runs until June 2025. But, considering the country’s economic scenario, the extra money can make a lot of difference for some families. That’s why it’s worth checking if you have values ​​to receive.

PIS/Pasep Fund

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, more than 10.5 million people have not yet withdrawn the money. Withdrawal is simple and fast. Just go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch with your personal documents.

Based on the PIS/Pasep fund forecast, the money can be withdrawn at any time. That’s if it’s within the deadline, which runs until June 2025.

After that date, the amount returns to the Union’s coffers and is not expected to be released again. Therefore, the orientation is to check if you have money to receive.

The PIS/Pasep fund is a right of those who worked with a formal contract in the private sector between 1971 and October 4, 1988.

Both private and public sector workers need to check the status of the fund with Caixa Econômica Federal, which is responsible for the PIS/Pasep fund.

To make the withdrawal request, just access the “My FGTS” app. The amount can be transferred to another account that is of the same ownership.

The consultation of values ​​can be done through the FGTS website. For those with receivables of up to BRL 3,000, the withdrawal can be made at the corresponding Caixa, lottery and service terminals.