Case for Galaxy Z Flip 3: see seven options from R$ 81 | Cell

The use of a case on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is essential to protect your smartphone against everyday drops and scratches. This precaution is even more important in this Samsung phone due to the curious folding format, which is also reflected in the price of the accessories. Check out case options for values ​​from R$ 81.

The models found in e-commerce are varied and can provide security, style and practicality. It is essential to consider these characteristics and ensure that the product fits the dimensions (166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm), cutouts and hinges of the device.

Transparent cover for Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

One of the simplest ways to protect the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is through the clear cover. The model stands out for having a minimalist design and little interference in the look and dimensions of the smartphone. Made of silicone, the accessory is available for prices from R$81 on Amazon.

Rugged Case for Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

Those who value reinforced protection in the corners and hinges of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be able to choose a cover with a super resistant finish. The product contains two layers of TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) and one of PC (polycarbonate), promising efficiency in drops of up to one meter high. To complete, the rear metallic ring facilitates the handling, allows to support in flat surfaces or to couple in the vehicular support.

It starts at R$99 and is sold in red, blue, black, pink and green finishes.

3. Wallet cover (R$ 133)

Wallet cover for Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

The main feature of the wallet case for Galaxy Z Flip 3 is its practicality. That’s because the accessory allows you to store cards, cash or documents in its rear compartments without the need to carry a wallet or go out with full pockets. In this way, this case is able to guarantee protection, sophisticated design and extra functionality to the smartphone. The colors offered are white, rose gold, black, purple and green and prices start from R$133.

4. Personalized cape (R$ 139)

Custom Cases for Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

Custom cases for Galaxy Z Flip 3 are ideal for bringing more style to your smartphone. The models available are as varied as possible – ranging from football teams to artistic references. These options also do not lose out in terms of protection, as they are made of rigid polycarbonate that fits the surfaces of the device. There are options available for values ​​from R$ 139, on Amazon.

5. Case with handle for Z Flip 3 (R$ 109)

Cover with strap for Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

Another option that guarantees ease in handling the folding cell phone is the cover with a handle. The reason is that the accessory allows the user to fit the hand behind the smartphone and prevents the dreaded falls. The matte finish and vibrant tones complete the look of the exclusive product for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. There are options available from R$109 on the Amazon marketplace.

6. Leather cover (R$ 699)

Genuine leather case for Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

Leather is a sophisticated material that brings more elegance to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The main characteristics of the case made of this material are softness and comfort, combined with protection against damage. Such positive points also increase the value of the product, available on Samsung’s e-commerce for values ​​from R$ 699 in black, green or mustard colors.

7. Case with magnetic ring (R$ 109)

Case with magnetic ring for Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

The magnetic ring is a great ally for gamers and those who love to do movie and series marathons on their cell phones. That’s because the object brings comfort to hold the smartphone in your hands for long hours or to support it on a flat surface. The cover for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with this feature can be found on Amazon, starting at R$109.

