Check out 3 powerful teas that help you get a good night’s sleep

only who has difficulties sleeping knows how insomnia directly impacts productivity and health in general. Sleep deprivation is related to low immunity, weight gain, irritability, low academic performance and even hormonal imbalances.

Depending on the situation and the frequency with which insomnia occurs, it is necessary to seek medical help, perform tests, treatments and, in some cases, use devices that improve sleep quality, such as CPAP.

Before you despair, however, you can try some natural methods to get better sleep. In this sense, we suggest the preparation of some teas that help us relax and, consequently, facilitate the task of falling asleep. Check out.

lemon balm tea

Lemon balm is an old acquaintance of popular wisdom when the purpose is to calm, relax and help you sleep.

To make it, use 5 g of lemon balm and 250 ml of water. First, heat the water until it almost boils, add the lemon balm and wait 10 minutes before drinking. Strain the tea well and drink it. The ideal is to do this preparation 30 minutes before your usual bedtime.

chamomile tea

Chamomile is known to be calming and relaxing, so it is considered a helping hand for people who have difficulty falling asleep.

To prepare your chamomile tea, follow the same preparation instructions as in the previous item.

passion fruit tea

The fruit is famous for its relaxing and calming properties. To prepare the tea, you will need 1 teaspoon of dried passion fruit leaves and 150 ml of boiling water. Put the water in a cup, add the dried leaves and let it rest for 10 minutes. Strain before drinking. You can drink this tea several times throughout the day.

So, did you like our tips? Remember that some types of insomnia are related to diseases and disorders, so if the problem persists, it is recommended to seek medical help.