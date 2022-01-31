Chevrolet Cruze Midnight bets on cost-effectiveness for R$ 139,950

Along with the launch of the new Cruze RS, Chevrolet presented the Midnight version of the sedan. Betting on the same formula as the Onix and Onix Plus brothers, the Midnight was for the Cruze, while the RS is exclusive to the hatch. The difference is that the new version of the sedan arrives to add to the line, unlike what happened with the Cruze Sport6.

The Chevrolet Cruze Midnight is positioned between the R$135,660 LT and R$151,290 LTZ versions. For R$ 139,350, it comes equipped with six airbags, tire pressure alert, traction and stability control, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, headlights with projector and height adjustment, front and rear parking sensors.

In addition, there is an analog reverse camera, a face key, autopilot, black leather seats, air conditioning, electric power steering with depth and height adjustment, power windows on all four doors and ramp start assistant. The bodywork can be painted in Black Gold Black, Gray Satin Steel and Eclipse Blue.

Visually, the Cruze Midnight gets a black front grille and blacked-out Chevrolet logos. The 17-inch alloy wheels have a diamond finish and the entire interior is darkened: from the roof lining to the seats and dashboard. Inexplicably, the steering wheel tie is gold, not black like the rest of the car.

The engine is the same as the rest of the line: 1.4 turbo with 153 hp and 24.5 kgfm of torque. The transmission is a six-speed automatic with no option to shift behind the steering wheel, only by the lever itself.

