Chiefs ‘disappear’, Bengals achieve incredible comeback and go to the Super Bowl after 33 years

Chiefs didn’t give the Bengals any chance at first, but took a comeback after opening 21-3

THE Cincinnati Bengals is the first team guaranteed in Super Bowl LVI. This Sunday, even playing at the noisy Arrowhead Stadium, the Bengals overcame the Kansas City Chiefs by 27 to 24 in the final of the American conference of NFL.

Kansas City went 21-3 midway through the second quarter and still opted to attempt a rushing touchdown on the last play of the first half at the timer burst instead of attempting a shot or pass.

And the “price” was paid in the second half, with the Bengals waking up and achieving an incredible comeback.

With that result, the Bengals head to Super Bowl LVI on February 13 at SoFi Stadium.

This will be the team’s first NFL Finals appearance since 1989. In the only two Super Bowls it has played, Cincinnati has lost to the 49ers in both.

All Chiefs start

Kansas City started with no knowledge of the rival and with Patrick Mahomes putting on a show. The Chiefs even made it 21-3 in the second quarter and gave the impression that the game would be calm.

bengals are reborn

But Joe Burrow wasn’t going to let it go. The QB started to lead a reaction from the end of the second quarter, and Cincinnati had a good performance from their defense to go 21-21 at the end of the third period and turn 24-21 in the last quarter.

The Chiefs even got to the edge of the endzone to score the winning touchdown, but had to stay with Harrison Butker’s field goal at the timer burst to send the game into overtime.

But Mahomes was intercepted early in overtime and gave the Bengals a chance to regain possession and win with a field goal.

Statistics

Joe Burrow: 23-38 passing, 250 yards, 2 TD’s, 1 INT

Ja’Marr Chase: 6 receptions, 54 yards, 1 TD

Tee Higgins: 6 receptions, 103 yards