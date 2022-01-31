Chileans protest against illegal migration and high crime: ‘Enough’

A demonstration in the city of Iquique, in the north of the country, takes place after four Venezuelans attacked a police officer in the municipality; shutdown is expected this monday

EFE/Adriana Thomasa Protest takes place after four Venezuelans attack a police officer in the municipality of Iquique



Sunday, 30, was marked by protests against illegal migration in the north of Chile. With shouts of “enough is enough” and Chilean flags, protesters marched through the center of the city of Iquique, where most of the immigrants who cross the border with Bolivia arrive daily. “Recently, we have seen how our city has changed. We have always been with foreigners, with Peruvians and Bolivians, but this has crossed all limits and there is terrible delinquency,” said protester Patricia Pizarro. The protest comes after four Venezuelans attacked a police officer in the municipality. The expectation is that there will be a stoppage of activities this Monday, 31, with the participation of truck drivers and the port sector.

According to Raúl Arancibia, a prosecutor in Tarapacá, the region to which Iquique belongs, homicides have increased by 183% in one year and “extremely violent” criminal groups have emerged. “People are tired of crime and the excessive and uncontrolled arrival of migrants, there are robberies everywhere, you cannot live like this,” said protester Carolina Campos. The migration crisis worsened in October last year, with the arrival of hundreds of foreigners, which forced the government to build hostels to control the situation. At least two people have died trying to cross the border this year and at least 23 since the migratory flow began in February 2021. Currently, there are 1.4 million migrants in Chile, representing more than 7% of the population. Venezuelans are the most numerous, followed by Peruvians, Haitians and Colombians.

*With EFE