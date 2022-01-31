Ciro goes to worship with Daciolo in Fortaleza and says he has no preference for the government of Ceará

The pre-candidate for the presidency Ciro Gomes (PDT) defended on the night of this Sunday, 30, the continuity of the group that currently governs Ceará. In an evangelical cult alongside former deputy Cabo Daciolo (PDT), Ciro countered the thesis of opponent Captain Wagner (Pros) that the group would represent family interests.

“What is at stake here is a project, it is not a personality or a group of people, much less a family, as our adversary would have us believe”, he said, shortly after participating in the celebration of the Church of the Lord Jesus, commanded in Fortaleza. by pastor and state deputy Apostolo Luiz Henrique (Progressives).

The eldest Ferreira Gomes also reinforced that all the understanding for the PDT’s candidacy for the Government will be built alongside the allied parties in Ceará. About the name, he said: “I can’t have a preference. We accept a dynamic in which we want to build an agreement with the same forces that support Camilo today.”

He highlighted the likely candidacy of governor Camilo Santana (PT) for senator, already approved by the PT. “In this dynamic, Camilo, if he wants to, will be a senator, and the candidate for governor will be nominated by the PDT. Four comrades came forward (…) Roberto Cláudio, Izolda Cela, Evandro Leitão and Mauro Filho. to be our future governor, with a very simple task, which is to preserve what needs to be maintained”, he continues.

About the subject

presidential election

Ciro also spoke about his chances in this year’s electoral contest, minimizing the polls and highlighting the existence of a percentage of around 35% of the electorate that has no interest in the candidacies of either Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) or Jair Bolsonaro ( PL).

“The decision has to do with the dominant theme of this campaign. And the dominant theme of this campaign, I have no doubt, will be a good diagnosis of the economic and social crisis, and the ability to illuminate solutions for it”, he said.

Alongside Cabo Daciolo and his wife Giselle Bezerra, Ciro had a discreet participation in yesterday’s service, arriving unannounced and participating in all the moments of praise and prayer, but without speaking during the celebration. Daciolo, on the other hand, made brief interventions during Luiz Henrique’s sermon.

The content of the cult ended up being more focused on the Christian faith itself – with talks about the trials of the apostle Peter on the eve of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Even taught by a deputy and with the presence of two candidates from the 2018 presidential election, the electoral dispute did not enter the sermon agenda.

About the subject

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags