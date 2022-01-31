Communications Minister deletes video of Bolsonaro eating flour

posted on 01/31/2022 10:57



(Credit: Reproduction/Social Media)

After the repercussion of the video in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears eating farofa in the middle of the street, in Brasília, at least one of the posts was deleted from social networks. On Monday morning (1/31), the images were no longer linked to the profile of Communications Minister Fábio Faria (PSD).

The absence was noticed by Twitter users who had commented on the publication of Silvio Santos’ son-in-law on Sunday (30/1). “Fábio Faria deleted the video of Bolsonaro’s farofada!! It got so bad that he had to delete it!” wrote user Thiago Brasil.

Fábio Faria DELETED Bolsonaro’s farofada video!! Things got so bad he had to turn it off!#BOLSONAROPORCO — Thiago Brasil (@ThiagoResiste) January 31, 2022

“The rejection was so strong among Bolsonaristas that they felt offended (perhaps for the first time) to see themselves represented”, commented user Lana.

They deleted the video of Bolsonaro eating like a filthy pig.

Rejection was strong among Bolsonaristas, who felt offended (perhaps for the first time) to see themselves represented by an animal. — BEAUTIFUL & BROKEN Lana (@lanadeholanda) January 31, 2022





motorcycle ride



The images were recorded shortly after the president took a motorcycle ride through the city. While many supporters commented that the video demonstrates that Bolsonaro is “a man of the people”, most comments were negative. Especially since the posts were made on the day when the comparison of spending on the president’s corporate card was released in relation to predecessors.

A survey shows that he spent BRL 29.6 million until December 2021 alone, an amount that exceeds the combined spending of his predecessors Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Michel Temer (MDB), BRL 24.9 million in four years (2014-2018). ). “Just passing by to remind you that it’s no use eating with your hands as a sign of humility and simplicity and spending almost R$ 30 million of taxpayer money on the corporate card. .

Just passing by to remind you that it’s no use eating with your hands as a sign of humility and simplicity and spending almost R$30 MILLION of taxpayer money on the corporate card. Don’t believe in Bolsonaro and his theater. — Marina Silva (@MarinaSilva) January 30, 2022

The comment was echoed by other netizens, who were also struck by the apparent contrast between the president’s public stance and his private accounts. “The advertisement is for a simple president who spills chicken farofa on his clothes. All this on the day that the expenses of the corporate card are revealed and it is found that he has spent R$ 822 thousand per month since the beginning of his term. Bolsonaro is a fraud”, said the owner of the Anonymous profile.

The ad is for a simple president who spills chicken crumbs on his clothes. All this on the day that the expenses of the corporate card are revealed and it is found that he has spent R$ 822 thousand per month since the beginning of his term. Bolsonaro is a fraud.pic.twitter.com/ZrOqJM6lFt — Anonymous (@AnonNovidades) January 30, 2022





falling popularity



Despite having been deleted from the Communications Minister’s account, the video remains on the air in profiles of other supporters such as one of the president’s sons, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL), and Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL). Many internet users associated the publication with a campaign to bring the president closer to the people, as polls point to the chief executive’s increasingly low popularity.

According to data released by Modalmais and AP Exata, for example, 54.3% of Brazilians consider the Bolsonaro government to be bad or terrible. The document outlines the main points of criticism of the government and points out that the poor performance of the economy and the constant antagonism towards the Federal Supreme Court (STF) testify against the president.