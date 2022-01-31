Confirmed that the A320 scraped its tail on the runway while avoiding another plane coming in from the front

Airbus A320 similar to the one involved – Image: Tomás Del Coro / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr





Last week, we saw that on the 22nd of January an Airbus A320 of the airline Jetblue, registered under the registration number N760JB, suffered a “tail strike” when it was departing on flight B6-1748 from Hayden to Fort Lauderdale, both cities in the United States.

Now, new information has emerged, including a photo, passenger reports and even a video recorded by one of the travelers, as you follow along and watch below in this article.

recapping

On that occasion, as reported by The Aviation Herald, despite the occurrence of a tail strike, the pilots continued their ascent normally, up to an altitude of 31,000 feet (9.45 km), when the Denver Control Center directed them to a message stating that jet tail contact was observed on the runway during takeoff.

The pilots decided to divert to Denver, where the aircraft landed on runway 35R without further incident about 45 minutes after Hayden’s departure, but an inspection found that the aircraft sustained substantial damage. She remains on the ground until the publication of this article, more than a week after the incident.

Until that time, there were no further details known, other than the fact that a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 350 was approaching runway 28 (headboard in the opposite direction of the same runway as the A320’s takeoff) at the time of departure. This raised the assumption that Jetblue’s A320 could have suffered the tail collision as a result of a maneuver to avoid the hazard in front of the aircraft approaching head-on.





According to FAA ASDI data (radar tracking data), the Beechcraft 350 registered under registration N350J, arriving from Fort Smith, was in fact approaching Hayden’s runway 28 at the time of the occurrence and landed at 11:58 local time. (19:58Z), just over 100 seconds after the A320 departs.

The commercial plane even made a detour to the right after leaving the ground, as you can see in the following video, which reproduces the trajectories of the two flights, captured by online tracking platforms:

Hayden’s Yampa Valley Airport has a runway that is 3,048 meters long at an altitude of 2,010 meters. The airport does not have a control tower, using a frequency of direct communication between the pilots.

New information

Among the new information that has emerged over the last few days is the following image, which shows the extent of damage suffered by the lower part of the jet’s tail as a result of contact with the runway.

Damage sustained by the A320 in the incident





It is noted that the friction was quite intense, generating great wear and loss of rivets and at least one structure attached outside the region.

In addition, the following video, recorded by one of the passengers on that flight, shows that, at least for those who were in that place on the plane, there was a big bump when the tail made contact with the runway. There is no information that confirms whether the pilots felt anything similar or so intense in the cockpit.

Finally, according to The Aviation Herald, passengers reported that the captain announced about 20 minutes after departure (at the time the descent to Denver began) that they needed to avoid another small aircraft approaching from the opposite direction, and that they were swerving to Denver.

Additionally, it became known that the weather conditions at that time were overcast. with clouds at 500 feet (150 meters), and at the time the A320 left the ground, the Beech 350 was 2.85 nautical miles (5.3 km) from threshold 28 on its descent, crossing about 900 feet (274 meters) in relation to the ground.

Therefore, possibly, there was no visual contact between the aircraft, but only the indications of the instruments for traffic identification.

At the time of publishing this article, we are not aware of any official announcements made by the airline or the United States aviation agencies regarding the serious occurrence.



