Congols beaten to death by five people after collecting payment – National

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro investigates the death of Congolese Moise Mugenyi Kabagambe, 24 years old (photo: social networks) The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro is investigating the death of 24-year-old Congolese Moise Mugenyi Kabagambe. Moise was beaten to death for about 15 minutes with sticks at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, last Monday (24/1). The moment was captured by security cameras. According to the Civil Police, the images are being evaluated to identify the suspects.

Moise reportedly went to collect the kiosk manager’s payment for two days late. He worked there as a kitchen help.

According to a statement issued by the Congolese community in Rio de Janeiro, five people allegedly attacked Moise, including the kiosk manager, with sticks and a baseball bat. Moses died on the spot. “This brutal act, which not only manifests the structural racism of Brazilian society, but clearly demonstrates XENOPHOBIA in its forms, against foreigners, we of the Congolese community will not shut up”, says a note from the Congolese community.

Moise’s cousin, Yannick Iluanga Kamanda, who had access to the images obtained by the Civil Police, told Extra that the cousin even had his legs and arms tied during the assault. “At first, my cousin is seen complaining why he wanted to receive it. At one point, the mood flared up and the manager takes a piece of wood. My cousin runs to defend himself with a chair. The manager leaves and in Then he comes back with five people and they catch my cousin in cowardice. One boy gives him a rear naked choke (neck lock) and the other four take turns hitting him”, he said. ” He was beaten and people took turns to beat him. Not satisfied, they tied his arms and legs and continued beating. My cousin was unconscious and still they beat him. Only after a while, they saw that he was unconscious and left him lying in the sand,” he added.

Mose Kabamgabe has been in Brazil since 2011, when he fled the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo. His body was buried at the Iraj Cemetery, in the North Zone of Rio, on Sunday (1/30).