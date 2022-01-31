Copom, US unemployment rate and what else you need to know to invest well this week

The week of the first decision of 2022 by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank) has arrived, and the market prices a 1.5 percentage point hike in the basic rate, which would thus rise to 10.75% per year next Wednesday. fair (2).

Investors will mainly be keeping an eye on the statement accompanying the decision. Amid the advance of inflation in Brazil at the beginning of the year and the tightening of monetary policy in the United States, will the BC signal a deceleration in the pace of highs or will it maintain the tightening?

The risk of the second option is to compromise economic activity excessively – this Monday (31), data from the Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed) will show the behavior of formal employment in December.

Another clue to the state of the economy at the end of 2021 comes on Wednesday, when the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) releases the December PIM (Monthly Industrial Survey).

On the day after the Copom, on Thursday, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank report the interest rates for the United Kingdom and the Euro Zone.

In the US, data on the US labor market may give clues to the Federal Reserve’s next steps, as on Friday the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the unemployment rate of the largest economy in the world. world in December.

international scholarships

The main international indices operate mixed this Monday, the last day of trading in January.

Europe awaits the unfolding of tension between Russia and Ukraine, but the growth of the GDP preview (Gross Domestic Product) of the fourth quarter in the Euro Zone helped the equities rise.

At around 7:50 am, the Euro Stoxx index, one of the main ones in the euro zone, was up 0.50%. US futures were mixed, with the Dow Jones down 0.23%, the S&P 500 operating close to zero (-0.01%) and the Nasdaq up 0.25%.

See the full schedule below.

Monday

At 8:25 am, the Focus Report comes out, with forecasts by analysts for interest rates, inflation, exchange rates and GDP.

At 9:30 am, the Central Bank’s note will be released on the primary result of the Union, states, municipalities and state-owned companies in December and in 2021.

At 9:30 am, data from the December Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) will be reported.

Tuesday

At 7 am, the Eurozone unemployment rate for December and 2021 will be released.

At 8 am, FGV reports the Business Confidence Index for January.

At 10 am, HSBC releases the PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) for the Brazilian industry in January.

At 11:45 am Markit reports the US industry PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) for January.

At 12:00, the job creation in the United States reported by the BLS (Department of Labor Statistics) leaves.

Wednesday

At 7 am, the CPI (consumer price index) for the Eurozone in January comes out.

At 9 am, the IBGE reports the Monthly Industrial Survey for December.

At 10:15 am, the US releases the ADP Private Sector Employment report.

At 12:30 pm, the DoE (US Department of Energy) reports updated crude oil inventories.

At 2:30 pm, the Central Bank releases the IC-BR (Commodities Index) for January.

At 6:30 pm, the Copom (Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee) announces the new basic interest rate, the Selic.

Fenabrave informs the number of vehicle license plates in Brazil in January.

Thursday

At 10:00 am, HSBC reports the PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) for services in Brazil in January.

At 9 am, the Bank of England’s interest rate decision comes out.

At 9:45 am, the ECB (European Central Bank) announces the new interest rate for the Euro Zone.

At 10:30 am, the DoL (US Department of Labor) releases the updated number of applications for unemployment benefits in the country.

At 11:45 am, Markit reports the US Services PMI (Purchasing Manager Index).

Friday

At 10:30 am, the BLS (US Bureau of Labor Statistics) releases the unemployment rate in the country.