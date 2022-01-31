Corinthians has strong reinforcements against Santos; lineup has doubts | Corinthians

Corinthians will have the return of Willian and Renato Augusto in this Wednesday’s classic, against Santos, at 21:35 (Brasilia time), for the third round of the Paulista Championship.

The two were spared from the game against Santo André, last Sunday, but have no injuries. They must train on the field until the game.

Who should also return is defender João Victor, cut at the last minute against Santo André because of a trauma to his right foot. It was just a step, which left the area painful. At first, he doesn’t care for Wednesday’s game.

The return of the starting trio will force Sylvinho to make at least three changes to the team. On the other hand, it is not yet possible to guarantee the presence of Cassio. The goalkeeper showed mild flu symptoms and ended up cut against Santo André. He underwent a PCR exam and only after the result, if he is negative, will he be able to go back to training.

1 of 2 Willian and Renato Augusto, smiling, at Corinthians training — Photo: Bruno Cassucci Willian and Renato Augusto, smiling, at Corinthians training — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

Who will also not be available is midfielder Cantillo, who continues with the Colombian national team in the qualifiers. It is possible that Du Queiroz will be kept in the position of first steering wheel.

Still in the pre-season stage, midfielder Paulinho should continue to gain a few minutes on the field throughout the game and, therefore, will hardly start among the holders.

A Corinthians draft for the game has: Matheus Donelli (Cássio); Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Du Queiroz; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Gustavo Mantuan.