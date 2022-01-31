Corinthians loses Cassio at the last minute, beats Santo André and wins the first in Paulistão in a controversial game

Playing at Brunão, Corinthians beat Santo André 1-0, with a penalty goal scored by Fábio Santos

THE Corinthians won the first in Paulistão 2022. This Sunday (30), at the Bruno José Daniel Stadium, the popular Brunão, the alvinegro faced the Saint Andrewfor the second round, and won by 1 to 0, with a penalty goal scored by the side Fábio Santos, still in the first half.

In the opinion of the referee commentator of the Disney channels Renata Ruel, the referee’s penalty was controversial. See further below.

THE Helm triumphed for the first time in official games of the season, after drawing 0-0 with Ferroviária, in their debut for Paulistão. the technician team Sylvinhoin turn, remains undefeated in 2022.

Santo André, who also tied with Botafogo-SP in 0-0 in the state debut, lost the first one of the season.

Corinthians took to the field with many changes in the lineup. In addition to Renato Augusto and Williamwhich were spared and therefore not even related, and Cantillowho is serving the Colombian national team, coach Sylvinho still had the last minute embezzlement of the goalkeeper cassiowith flu-like symptoms, and the defender john victor, with a trauma to the right foot. Thus, Matheus Donelli and Raul Gustavo entered their respective vacancies.

As soon as the initial whistle was given by the referee, Corinthians dominated the first half from start to finish. Despite playing at home, Santo André played a defensive game and tried to close as much as possible.

It was then that in the 24th minute, Corinthians had a penalty scored in their favor. Gustavo Mosquito entered the area on the right, crossed low and the ball deflected in defender Carlão. First, she dodged the defender’s leg and then her arm.

The penalty was only confirmed after the referee checked the bid on the monitor. In the charge, left-back Fábio Santos took responsibility, hit the corner of goalkeeper Jefferson Paulino, who even touched the ball, but the ball went in.

In the opinion of the referee commentator of the Disney channels Renata Ruel, there was controversy in the decision of the referee of the game, since according to her the penalty should not have been scored. “The player gives the cart, but hits the ball first with the leg that then climbs on the support arm, without any further movement”analyzed.

In the 41st minute, Santo André had its best chance and saw striker Gustavo Nescau miss a goal in the small area.

In the second half, the home team improved on the field and took more danger, but could not convert their chances into a goal, as well as Corinthians. The match then ended 1-0 for the visitors.

And even playing away from home, Corinthians had the support of its loyal fans, who showed up in droves at the opposing stadium and celebrated with the victory. There were even flares on the stadium.

Fábio Santos celebrating goal for Corinthians over Santoa André, for Paulistão Jorge Bevilacqua/Codigo 19/Gazeta Press

Championship status

With the victory, Corinthians went to 4 points and provisionally assumed the leadership of group A of Paulistão, since the Guaraninow in the runner-up, has not yet entered the field for the second round.

Santo André, in turn, despite the defeat, remains in the lead of group D, with 1 point. However, if the Red Bull Bragantino to beat Guarani, this Monday (31), the Ramalhão will lose the tip.

next games

Corinthians returns to the field on Wednesday (2), at Neo Química Arena, at 9:35 pm, for a classic against saintsvalid for the third round of Paulistão.

On the same day, at 19:00, Santo André plays once again at home and receives the St Bernardfor the same round.

Datasheet

Santo André 0 x 1 Corinthians

GOALS: Corinthians: Fábio Santos (29′ 1st pen.)

SAINT ANDREW: Jefferson Paulino; Thiago Ennes, Luiz Gustavo, Carlão and Thallyson; Dudu Vieira, Carlos Jatobá and Serginho (Lucas Lourenço); Lucas Tocantins, Giovanny (Kevin) and Gustavo Nescau (Lucas Cardoso). Technician: Thiago Carpini.

CORINTHIANS: Matheus Donelli; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Giuliano (Gabriel), Du Queiroz and Gabriel Pereira (Luan); Gustavo Mosquito (Paulinho), Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan (Adson). Technician: Sylvinho.