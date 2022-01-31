Corinthians loses two holders at the last minute to face Santo André

Corinthians enters the field this Sunday afternoon, at 18:30, against Santo André, at Bruno José Daniel Stadium. For the match, valid for Paulistão, Sylvinho has two more last-minute absences: Cassio and Joao Victor.

The club informed just over an hour before the match that the pair will not be available to the coach. The alvinegro goalkeeper showed mild flu symptoms and was removed from the game for the Covid-19 test, while the defender had a trauma to his right foot and will be spared.

With this, the duo joins four other names that will not even be on the bench for the match. Are they William and Renato Augustowho missed the first days of training and now do specific jobs, Cantillowho is with the Colombian national team, and Ruan Oliveira, who is still recovering from a surgical revision on his left knee.

Corinthians seeks its first victory in the second round of the competition. Timão was only tied with Ferroviária in the first round and has won one point, which puts the team in second place in the group. If they win this afternoon, Sylvinho’s team can take the lead at least provisionally.

