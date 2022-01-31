Covid vaccine: what is the nocebo effect, negative version of the placebo effect

30 January 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Nocebo effect causes patients to experience certain symptoms only because they know they might experience them.

Headache, muscle aches and fatigue are among the top side effects experienced by some people after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, according to studies so far.

But to what extent are these relatively minor symptoms caused by vaccine ingredients rather than autosuggestion?

According to a study by a team from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston, associated with the Harvard Medical School, in the United States, up to 76% of the most common side effects caused by vaccines occur due to the so-called ” nocebo”, not the vaccine itself.

The nocebo effect is the flip side of the well-known placebo effect: the emergence of secondary symptoms or the worsening of a medical problem, produced when a patient receives a treatment that they believe will cause these side effects, even though it is not actually being administered. no pharmacological substance.

In other words, the nocebo effect causes the patient to suffer certain symptoms only because he knows he may experience them.

This effect is not always related to each person’s own expectations or negative experiences.

In fact, we can unconsciously incorporate this knowledge when we see another person’s experience or negative reaction, as Yvonne Nestoriuc, professor in the Department of Clinical Psychology at Helmut Schmidt University, explains to BBC News Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish service). in Hamburg, Germany.

And, although it is independent of the pharmacological action of the drug, this effect can also interact with it.

“It can cause new adverse reactions unrelated to the drug’s effect, but it can also make the adverse reactions intensify,” she explains.

“So if you experience a typical local reaction to a vaccine, such as swelling or redness in your arm (at the injection site), this can be explained by the vaccine itself, but it can be more pronounced due to negative expectations and experiences. previous years”, adds the researcher, who did not participate in the study.

Anxiety and negative expectations

After analyzing data from 12 clinical trials of vaccines against covid-19, which involved approximately 22,000 people, the researchers attributed 76% of all adverse events after the application of the first dose to the nocebo effect and about of 52% after the second among the surveyed public.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Symptoms of malaise seen after vaccinations must be adequately treated, regardless of their origin

It should be noted that the study focused on minor side effects and not on the very rare occurrences of clots or cardiac inflammation.

Although the nocebo effect is generally little known, the main factor behind it is the anxiety and fear caused by the vaccine, but also the mistaken association of different types of discomfort with the application of the immunizer.

“Much more research is needed on this, but if you have negative expectations and feel anxious about the vaccine, you are more likely to experience side effects,” Julia Haas, a BIDMC physician and co-author of the published study, told BBC World News. in JAMA Open Network magazine.

How to avoid the nocebo effect

Whether or not they are a product of our imagination – since there is no way to distinguish their origin without a clinical examination – it is important to properly treat the symptoms, resting in case of fatigue or taking medication to relieve headaches or muscle pain.

That is, “you should treat them the same way you would treat them if they were caused by pharmaceuticals,” explains Ted Kaptchuk, a specialist in placebo research at Harvard University and the study’s lead author.

Haas adds that, if we also take into account that these symptoms may not be a result of the vaccine, but rather part of the feelings of unease that we experience from time to time, “we can deal with them differently so that they are not so worrisome.” “.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Study included vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and others that were in clinical trials

But is there anything we can do to avoid or minimize the nocebo effect?

There are those who believe that health professionals should provide less negative information, so that the patient does not receive so many elements to anticipate the adverse effects that may arise. But Kaptchuk and Haas argue just the opposite.

“To begin with, informing patients about potential negative effects is a legal obligation in most countries around the world, and reducing that confidence is worse than communicating adverse effects,” argues Kaptchuk.

According to him, evidence indicates that having knowledge about the nocebo effect that a treatment can provoke (in this case, the vaccine against covid-19) can help reduce anxiety and, ultimately, the effect itself.

Therefore, the researchers suggest including information about the possible nocebo effect in your own pamphlets or newsletters that contain guidance on the vaccine and its side effects.

“It’s always better for physicians to provide more and more honest information,” says Haas.

“If the public knows what it’s about, it can reduce anxiety and concern about the vaccine.”