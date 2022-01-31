Covid vaccine: what is the nocebo effect, negative version of the placebo effect

woman being vaccinated

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Nocebo effect causes patients to experience certain symptoms only because they know they might experience them.

Headache, muscle aches and fatigue are among the top side effects experienced by some people after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, according to studies so far.

But to what extent are these relatively minor symptoms caused by vaccine ingredients rather than autosuggestion?

According to a study by a team from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston, associated with the Harvard Medical School, in the United States, up to 76% of the most common side effects caused by vaccines occur due to the so-called ” nocebo”, not the vaccine itself.

The nocebo effect is the flip side of the well-known placebo effect: the emergence of secondary symptoms or the worsening of a medical problem, produced when a patient receives a treatment that they believe will cause these side effects, even though it is not actually being administered. no pharmacological substance.

