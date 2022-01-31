Cruzeiro wins Athletic, scores second consecutive victory and remains undefeated in Mineiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Samuel Venâncio/Radio Itatiaia Cruzeiro scored another victory and remains undefeated in the Mineiro Championship

Cruzeiro won another one in the Campeonato Mineiro and this time beat Athletic 1-0, at the Joaquim Portugal stadium, in São João Del Rei, in the second round of the competition. Raposa’s goal was scored by Bruno José at the beginning of the second half, this Sunday morning (30).

This was the second heavenly victory in the state and, with that, Paulo Pezzolano’s team reaches six points and remains in the lead, still undefeated. To remain in the lead until the end of the round, it depends on the result of URT x Caldense, this Sunday at 16h.

Cruzeiro’s next match is against América, next Wednesday, at 21:30, at Mineirão.

The game

Cruzeiro started by accelerating the game and advancing its offensive lines to take the field away from Athletic. This strategy, initially, put Paulo Pezzolano’s team more on top of the opponent and forcing the marking. Despite the greater volume in the sky in part of the initial stage, there was no clear chance to scare goalkeeper Pedrão, who took a risk with a dribble inside the penalty area in Edu, and almost made a mistake.

Athletic, who started under pressure, after 20 minutes of the initial stage stopped being pressured by Cruzeiro and went up to gain more space on the lawn. And it worked. In quick plays, the offensive sector of the São João Del Rei team had two fouls near the area of ​​goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, which left fans and Raposa players very apprehensive. Despite the danger, the score was zero in the first half.

after the break

In the second half, Cruzeiro returned as the first had started, putting pressure on Athletic. And after two minutes he reached the goal. Rafael Santos received a pass from Marco Antônio and crossed low to the area. Bruno José shared with the defender, but got the better, and pushed the ball to the back of the goal: 1 to 0.

After conceding the goal, Athletic tried to pressure Cruzeiro and, around the 15th minute of the second half, tried to set up an offensive blitz on Raposa. However, the star team managed to get out of the trap of the São João Del Rei team.

At 31 minutes of the final stage, goalkeeper Pedrão made a good save and prevented what could have been the second goal of Cruzeiro. Edu left the ball to Filipe Machado at the edge of the area. The steering wheel played for Bruno José, who dominated before kicking, and the goalkeeper defended.

At 37, Douglas Santos sent one in the left corner, and Rafael Cabral made an important save in favor of Cruzeiro.

ATHLETIC 0 X 1 CRUISE

Reason: 2nd round of the Mineiro Championship

Date and time: January 30, 2022, at 11 am (Brasília time)

Place: Joaquim Portugal Stadium, in São João Del Rei (MG)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Auxiliaries: Marcus Vinicius Gomes (MG) and Samuel Henrique Soares Silva (MG)

Goal: Bruno José (at 2′ 2nd T)

Yellow card: Douglas Santos, Diego Fumaça (ATH); Sidnei, Mateus Silva, Edu, Filipe Machado, Thiago (CRU)

Red card: there was not

ATHLETIC: stone; Wallison, Danilo, Sidimar and Vinícius Silva (Nathan); Emerson (Kadu), Diego Fumaça, Michael Paulista (Antônio Falcão); Douglas Santos (Felipe Evangelista), Willian Mococa and Rafhael Lucas (Mariano). Coach: Roger Silva.

CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Rômulo, Sidnei, Mateus Silva (Eduardo Brock) and Rafael Santos; Lucas Ventura, Filipe Machado and Marco Antônio (Willian Oliveira); Bruno José, Vitor Leque (Waguininho) and Edu (Thiago). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano.

