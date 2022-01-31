Cryptos Today: Bitcoin on the Way to Turmoil, Altcoins Losing Ground, US Wants to Restrict Wallets Like MetaMask

Bitcoin (BTC) opens the day trading down 1.9% at $37,271, after a week marked by an attempt to recover from a sharp drop amid a flight from investments seen as riskier.

After the Federal Reserve confirmed that US interest rates are expected to rise soon, and indicated that its balance sheet will begin to shrink, BTC even climbed as high as $38,500, but soon lost steam and hit $35,600 before crashing. try to recover the previous level. According to experts, there is strong resistance (many sell orders) in the $40,000 region.

The move comes amid low trading volume, which lasted throughout the weekend. Data compiled by CoinDesk shows that Bitcoin volume traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges dropped significantly on Saturday and Sunday compared to last week.

The change is linked to the proximity of the Chinese New Year, celebrated by many countries in Asia. Despite the cryptocurrency market operating 24 hours a day, the pace of trading in Asia could drop further due to the holidays and the closing of exchanges in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore this week.

In the opinion of Fabricio Tota, director of the Bitcoin Market, the next few weeks could be of turmoil again for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as the lower trading volume opens the door to more sudden price variations. “I believe that everything is already priced in, but volatility should be the keynote for the next few days,” he says.

According to CoinDesk analyst Damanick Dantes, long-term technical indicators are neutral or bearish, which would limit any rally to the $40,000 to $43,000 zone. In the short term, there are indications that a jump could occur soon, as long as there is a rise in traditional market indices, such as the Nasdaq 100, as the correlation with cryptocurrencies increases.

The uncertainty brings greater selling pressure to altcoins, which are once again performing worse than Bitcoin. As a consequence, the world’s leading cryptocurrency now alone accounts for 40% of the total market cap of all cryptos combined.

Ethereum (ETH) is down 3% in the last 24 hours to $2,535. Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) follow, with a drop of around 3%, while Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) yield around 5%.

After rising strongly last week, the Waves token (WAVES) undergoes correction and is the one that falls the most today, with losses of 10.4%. It is closely followed by DeFi asset Kadena (KDA), decentralized streaming platform Theta Network (THETA) and rivals Ethereum Fantom (FTM) and Terra (LUNA), which are reporting losses of between 8% and 9%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:19 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 37,271.83 -1.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,535.61 -3% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 372.49 -3.3% Cardano (ADA) $1.03 -3.8% Solana (SOL) US$ 90.72 -5.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Celsius Network (CEL) $2.61 +6.6% Maker (MKR) $38.19 +3.4% Synthetix Network Token (SNX) $5.39 +1.9% Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 0.179377 +2.8% Decentraland (MANA) $2.59 +1.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Waves (WAVES) $8.73 -10.4% Kadena (KDA) $5.78 -9.4% Fantom (FTM) $1.94 -9.5% Theta Network (THETA) $2.77 -9.2% Earth (MOON) US$ 45.83 -8%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 36.40 +6.27% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 48.60 +4.62% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 41.00 +7.89% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.90 +5.65% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.15 +7.4%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (31):

US considers enforcing identity verification on crypto wallets

The United States government has again considered implementing a law that would require cryptocurrency wallet companies to reveal users’ identities to regulatory bodies.

The Treasury Department revealed that the rule can be considered in this semi-annual regulatory agenda, due to be formally published today, but does not indicate whether the rules will actually be implemented.

If approved, the measure would directly affect users of non-custodial wallets, such as MetaMask and Trust Wallet, which allow the user to take custody of digital assets by guarding a key phrase.

The rule calls for these apps to “keep records and verify the identity of customers in relation to transactions” involving digital currencies and virtual assets.

Ethereum Founder Will Invest $100 Million in Covid-19 Related Research

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has announced that he will invest US$100 million in research projects related to Covid-19.

The amount comes from 50 trillion in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme currency, equivalent to $1.2 billion, received by him without permission last year and donated to the CryptoRelief initiative, which uses cryptocurrencies to fund the fight against the pandemic in the United States. India.

“We will transfer $100M USDC back to Vitalik, a non-Indian, for rapid deployment on high risk/reward projects,” tweeted Sandeep Nailwal, founder of CryptoRelief and co-founder of Polygon (MATIC).

Buterin said he will use the $100 million “to complement CryptoRelief’s excellent work with some high-risk, high-reward science projects around the world.”

Exchange BitMex gives away 1.5 million tokens for free

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has given away 1.5 million BMEX tokens for free. Newly launched assets were given based on user activity on the platform.

The tokens run on the Ethereum network and are locked in a 5-year acquisition agreement. They will be used to reward and give discounts to new and current BitMEX users.

Holders will also get free access to BitMEX Academy courses and private community channels and a higher rate of return on BitMEX EARN deposits, the exchange’s passive earnings product.

Those who received BMEX tokens can staking (deposit with returns) from February 1st. Trading is expected to begin early in the second quarter of 2022.

