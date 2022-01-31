Dark chocolate helps control cholesterol and improves metabolism

After this news, you will certainly engage in the mission to demystify chocolate as an ingredient harmful to health. After all, there are already several studies that point to the benefits of dark chocolate, usually consumed by those who cannot eat a lot of sugar. According to new studies published on the Nueva Mujer platform, this type of chocolate brings great results.

So those who love chocolate have now actually found a reason to consume the most beloved candy in the world. That’s because in addition to being delicious, chocolate is now also highly recommended by doctors and nutritionists.

When is chocolate good for health?

When consumed in moderate amounts, but constantly, semisweet chocolate will contribute a lot to the health of the body. Starting with helping to regulate and accelerate the metabolism, providing weight loss instead of gaining weight, like the other versions with a lot of sugar.

Also, consumption of dark chocolate, also called 70% cocoa, will prevent bad cholesterol from building up in your body. That’s because this type provides more of the fruit that is very beneficial for our body. Thus, there will be a blockage of LDL (bad cholesterol) and an increase in HDL (good cholesterol).

Benefits for well being

Finally, it is worth mentioning that it is not just the health of the physical body that will benefit from the consumption of dark chocolate, as it can be an important source of well-being and pleasure. After all, eating chocolate will release dopamine and serotonin, which are hormones responsible for joy. And there’s more, because it also contains theobromine and phenylethylamine, two essential substances to increase sexual appetite.

So with so many benefits, there is no longer any excuse not to have a little dark chocolate every now and then. So enjoy and buy that chocolate bar, and also share this article with more people who will love to hear about this news!