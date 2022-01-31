Death toll from rains in São Paulo state rises to 23 | São Paulo

The number of deaths due to heavy rains that hit São Paulo since Saturday reached 23 , this Monday (31), among them seven children. The City Hall of Franco da Rocha raised the number of victims in the city from four to eight at the end of the night. (See more details below)

The storms also caused landslides, overflowing rivers and flooding. Governor João Doria announced the release of R$ 15 million to the affected cities. According to the São Paulo government, around 500 people are homeless in 11 cities in the state.

PHOTOS: images of the destruction caused by the rains in SP

VIDEOS: flooding, destruction and overflowing of rivers

The situation so far, according to information from the government of São Paulo and the Civil Defense:

In Várzea Paulista in São Paulo, five people from the same family died after the house they lived in was hit by a landslide. The victims are a couple, a one-year-old baby and two children, one aged 10 and the other aged 12;

in São Paulo, after the house they lived in was hit by a landslide. The victims are a couple, a one-year-old baby and two children, one aged 10 and the other aged 12; In Embu das Artes in Greater São Paulo, three people, also from the same family, died after a house was hit by a landslide this Sunday morning. The victims are the mother and two children — a four-year-old girl and a 21-year-old boy. Four people managed to escape;

in Greater São Paulo, after a house was hit by a landslide this Sunday morning. The victims are the mother and two children — a four-year-old girl and a 21-year-old boy. Four people managed to escape; In Osasco the collapse of a house left one person injured;

the collapse of a house left one person injured; In Itapevi, a landslide over a house left mother and son injured. Firefighters rescued the 27-year-old mother and four-month-old baby. They are at the Itapevi General Hospital and there is still no information about their health status;

a landslide over a house left mother and son injured. Firefighters rescued the 27-year-old mother and four-month-old baby. They are at the Itapevi General Hospital and there is still no information about their health status; In Jaú in São Paulo, a 61 year old man drowned after having the house invaded by rain;

in São Paulo, after having the house invaded by rain; In aruja in Greater São Paulo, a 59 year old man died after your car was submerged;

in Greater São Paulo, after your car was submerged; In Ribeirão Preto on Friday night (28), a 57-year-old man was swept away by the flood;

on Friday night (28), a 57-year-old man was swept away by the flood; Four people died in Francisco Morato being three children and one teenager;

being three children and one teenager; Eight people died in Franco da Rocha; there are still wounded and missing;

Firefighters search for three missing after landslide in Franco da Rocha (SP)

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

1 of 10 Landslide leaves three dead in Embu das Artes, SP — Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure Landslide leaves three dead in Embu das Artes, SP — Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure

In a statement, the Ministry of Regional Development lamented “the lives lost” and said it was “available” to help. National Secretary for Civil Defense and Protection, Colonel Alexandre Lucas will visit São Paulo this Monday (31).

2 of 10 Before and after collapse in Franco da Rocha — Photo: TV Globo Before and after collapse in Franco da Rocha — Photo: TV Globo

Rescue boats in Franco da Rocha and Francisco Morato

3 of 10 Rains cause landslides and flooding in Francisco Morato — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews Rains cause landslides and flooding in Francisco Morato – Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

The Franco da Rocha City Hall stated that teams are mobilized to rescue victims of a landslide on Rua São Carlos, in Parque Paulista, which is on the border with Francisco Morato.

Civil Defense and Fire Department teams used boats to rescue residents this Sunday morning (30), in Franco da Rocha, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Due to the heavy rains that hit the region, the Ribeirão Eusébio and the Juquery River overflowed, leaving the central area of ​​the city flooded.

On Sunday afternoon, volunteers dug the affected region in search of landslide survivors.

4 of 10 Before and after collapse in Franco da Rocha — Photo: TV Globo Before and after collapse in Franco da Rocha — Photo: TV Globo

WEATHER FORECAST: SP starts the week with rain, with a chance of new flooding and landslides; see forecast for the capitals of the country

Teams use boat for rescue after rivers overflow and flood central region of Franco da Rocha, in Greater SP; video

In addition, a large landslide hit three houses in the Parque Paulista neighborhood, in Francisco Morato, around 7 am this Sunday (30). Five victims were rescued alive, who were taken to the Lacaz State Hospital, according to the City Hall.

PIRACICABA: rivers overflow and water invades houses and streets

5 of 10 Rains cause landslides and flooding in Francisco Morato — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews Rains cause landslides and flooding in Francisco Morato – Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

“The situation is still quite worrying, the water still hasn’t given any sign of going down. We have several requests for assistance because there were several landslides”, said Nivaldo da Silva Santos, mayor of Franco da Rocha, in an interview with GloboNews.

According to Dr. Nivaldo, as the mayor is known, the persistent rain throughout the week, with a large volume at an interval of 12 hours, caused the problem. “It was more than 115 millimeters of water, that contributed to the slide.”

Mayor of Franco da Rocha describes city situation after heavy rains

In the interview, the mayor informed that he had a telephone conversation with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, who offered to send support to the city.

In addition to the shipment, Doria flew over the region this afternoon with the Chief Secretary of the Military House and Civil Defense Coordinator, Alexandre Monclús Romanek, and the Secretary of Regional Development, Marco Vinholi.

6 out of 10 Teams use boat for rescue after rivers overflow and flood central region of Franco da Rocha, in Greater SP; videoTeams use boat for rescue after rivers overflow and flood central region of Franco da Rocha, in Greater SP this Sunday (30) — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews Teams use boat for rescue after rivers overflow and flood central region of Franco da Rocha, in Greater SP; videoTeams use boat for rescue after rivers overflow and flood central region of Franco da Rocha, in Greater SP this Sunday (30) — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

In Caieiras, in Greater SP, the rains left houses and streets completely flooded. Many people were stranded, and the rescue is being carried out by City Hall tractors and trucks.

The flooding points still left many people stuck in traffic, unable to navigate the streets. Access to other cities is also impossible. The city also recorded a landslide, in which no one was injured.

According to Mayor Nivaldo da Silva Santos, the entire lower area of ​​the city is flooded. There is still no number of homeless or displaced by the rains.

Rain causes flooding in Caieiras, in Greater SP

A Civil Defense team is looking for four missing people from a family, this Sunday morning (30), in Jardim Promeca, in Várzea Paulista (SP). The body of a man has already been removed from the house by staff.

According to the agency, it rained 88 mm in the last 72 hours in the city. The most affected neighborhood was Jardim Promeca, the region where there are missing persons.

7 of 10 Civil Defense searches for family in Várzea Paulista — Photo: Personal archive Civil Defense searches for family in Várzea Paulista – Photo: Personal archive

According to the Civil Defense, the search is being carried out in the family’s property. A large amount of earth from a hill collapsed and hit one of the bedrooms for the couple and the children.

The intense rains in Várzea Paulista made the Jundiaí River also invade the Avenida Marginal. The city says the road is closed on both sides. If necessary, the orientation is to use the alternative route through Avenida Duque de Caxias.

The rain that hit the region of Bauru (SP) between the night of this Saturday (29) and dawn of this Sunday (30) opened a crater in both directions on the access from Avenida Rodrigues Alves to the Rodovia Comandante João Ribeiro de Barros.

According to Artesp (Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Transport Services of the State of São Paulo), there is a total ban on the road that gives access to neighborhoods in the city as well.

After heavy rains, a crater opens on the access road to the city of Bauru

The funds announced by the governor of São Paulo will be allocated to the municipalities of Arujá (R$ 1 million), Francisco Morato (R$ 2 million), Embu das Artes (R$ 1 million) and Franco da Rocha (R$ 5 million), in the Metropolitana de São Paulo, and Várzea Paulista (R$1 million), Campo Limpo Paulista (R$1 million), Jaú (R$1 million), Capivari (R$1 million), Montemor (R$1 million) and Rafard (R$ 1 million), in the interior of the State.

Vaccination suspended in São Paulo

Vaccination against Covid-19 was extraordinarily suspended in the city of São Paulo this Sunday (30), due to heavy rains and for the safety of citizens, employees and also the vaccination procedure, according to the City Hall.

The application of the vaccine was scheduled to take place in six parks and two pharmacies on Avenida Paulista.

From Monday (31), vaccination against Covid-19 will take place again at megaposts and drive-thrus, from 8 am to 5 pm, and at UBSs and Integrated AMAs/UBSs, from 7 am to 7 pm. To the public from 5 to 11 years old, at 470 UBSs, from 8 am to 5 pm.

The Fire Department reported that during the early hours of Sunday, due to the rains, there were 6 calls for landslides or landslides, 3 calls for flooding and 47 for falling trees.

8 of 10 Landslide leaves three dead in Embu das Artes, SP — Photo: Reproduction Landslide leaves three dead in Embu das Artes, SP — Photo: Reproduction

9 of 10 Landslide leaves three dead in Embu das Artes, SP — Photo: Reproduction Landslide leaves three dead in Embu das Artes, SP — Photo: Reproduction

10 of 10 Landslide leaves three dead in Embu das Artes, SP — Photo: Reproduction Landslide leaves three dead in Embu das Artes, SP — Photo: Reproduction