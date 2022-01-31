Difficulty sleeping could be sleep apnea







Learn about Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Trouble sleeping is often not appreciated. Going to bed and tossing and turning for hours, fiddling with your cell phone, unable to fall asleep, or waking up several times during the night can be dangerous. It is during sleep that the human organism recovers from the physical and mental wear and tear of the day. Not sleeping well impairs this rehabilitation and builds up fatigue over time. At first, the consequences may even be imperceptible, but spending long periods without adequate rest is a surefire to have complications.

Quality of life is directly linked to sleep. According to data from the Ministry of Health, half of Brazilians suffer from some difficulty sleeping. And the scariest thing is that one of the main causes of this lack of sleep is a serious disease, which can generate cardiovascular problems. It is the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSAS), which affects 33% of the adult population in Brazil.

How to identify OSAS

The disease is usually silent for those who have it, but not for the people around them. Loud snoring, for example, is one of the first symptoms. As explained by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, the disease is “the disorder in which the individual suffers brief and repeated interruptions of breathing while sleeping”. For Dr. Nilson André Maeda, otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Paulista, early diagnosis is essential in the treatment. “People who snore, who live drowsy and have a fragmented and non-repairing sleep, need the evaluation of a specialist in sleep medicine”, points out the doctor.

During sleep, it is also common for people to have other symptoms, such as restlessness, frequent nightmares and choking. But, it is possible to identify that something is wrong even in the periods when the patient is awake. In addition to drowsiness during the day, dry mouth when waking up, decreased libido, irritability and difficulty concentrating are signs that sleep is not good. “The diagnosis is made in a simple way, but it is necessary for the specialist to be aware of all the patient’s complaints”, warns Dr. Braz Nicodemo Neto, also an otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Paulista.

OSAS usually manifests alongside other diseases, such as obesity and hypertension. And it is common for the diagnosis to happen indirectly. Cardiologists are sometimes the first professionals to suspect that sleep quality is poor. “It is very common for these patients to be already under treatment for hypertension and to present a 24-hour blood pressure measurement (MAP) with increased levels, including during sleep.”

The difference between simple snoring and apnea

According to specialists at Hospital Paulista, OSAS implies a limitation of airflow in the throat and is more intense than a common snoring. It causes repeated stops of breathing while the individual sleeps.

For Dr. Braz, these breaks in breathing cause small awakenings and leave the nervous system in a state of alert during the night. Which can lead to hypertension. “Decreased oxygenation, followed by new oxygenation, is capable of forming free radicals that lead to considerable oxidative stress, which contributes to cardiovascular disease.”

Treatment to improve sleep quality

The recommendation of doctors at Hospital Paulista is to investigate and treat the source of the problem. For them, this will help to outline the best strategy according to the individualities of each patient. OSAS usually affects obese and overweight men, but it can also manifest in thin individuals, women and children.

For specialists, one of the main treatments to end the disease and improve the quality of sleep is the use of positive airway pressure (CPAP). According to doctors, mandibular advancement mouth appliances used during sleep and made by dentists are another alternative. Speech therapy, and in some cases, can also be the solution to the problem. But in more severe cases, surgery in the pharyngeal region is necessary.