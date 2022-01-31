Discover the 5 foods that help the most in delaying the disease

Alzheimer’s is a disease that acts progressively and gradually destroys memory and other important mental functions for human beings. However, although this is not a curable disease, it can still be delayed depending on the person’s lifestyle and diet, such as exercising, eating well and not smoking. Read on and check out some foods that can slow down Alzheimer’s!

According to Australian research, from Edith Cowan University, coffee can help reduce the risk of acquiring memory problems. So people who drink coffee daily get help with executive brain functions, things like attention, control, and planning.

Typically, this is a plant used as a spice. But it also prevents the formation of plaques that make it impossible for nerve cells in the brain to communicate. That’s because turmeric contains anti-inflammatory and neurorestorative properties that prevent disease.

The orange, according to Elena Ibáñez, chemist and professor at the Institute of Food Sciences in Madrid, offers several neuroprotective effects that delay neurodegenerative processes, which are typical of diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Another fruit that helps delay Alzheimer’s is the green apple which, according to research by Cornell University Food Science professor Chang Lee, is a fruit that helps in the regeneration process of the body’s cells.

Finally, blue fish, which, as it is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, is a great source of good fat for the body. There are several options of fish that also have this function, such as tuna, mackerel, salmon, anchovies and trout.

