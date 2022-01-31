Discover the luxury planes that belonged to Elvis Presley

Two aircraft that belonged to Elvis Presley can be seen on display in the US. Photo: Reproduction from the internet.

After more than four decades of Elvis Presley’s death, the king of rock remains firm and strong in the collective imagination. After all, who hasn’t heard the expression ‘Elvis didn’t die’.

Now, in 2022, the singer’s myth continues to propagate at his former estate, located in Memphis, Tennessee, in the southern United States, with an exhibition open to the public that features two great relics.

The “items” on display are none other than two aircraft, named Lisa Marie and Hound Dog II. Air vehicles have been on display in the region since 1984.

It is even possible to enter the machines and get a sense of the luxury that accompanied the king of rock during his trips.

The Lisa Maria was acquired in 1975, two years before Elvis’ death, named after his daughter. The aircraft is a Convair 880, registration N880p, also known as “Flying Graceland”.

In the period, the singer paid US$ 250,000, equivalent to about R$ 7.3 million in current values, to the airline Delta.

However, the price spent on customization was higher than that paid on the vehicle itself, costing US$ 800 thousand, around R$ 23.3 million in corrected values.

Among the many interior additions are two half baths, one far, conference room, guest bedroom and private suite.

When Elvis died, his father sold the four-engine plane, which was returned for display at Graceland in 1984, after agreement between the owners.

The Hound Dog II plane is a four-engine Lockheed Jeststar, named after one of the singer’s most popular songs. Smaller in size than the Lisa Marie, the aircraft was also customized.

The vehicle, which was refurbished in 2018, was used by Elvis’ team to travel to tour cities. The aircraft holds up to ten people.

The two planes were offered for sale in 2015 by the then owners, however, after negotiation, they were bought by the artist’s legacy to remain on permanent display.

Other air vehicles that Elvis owned were a Grumman Gulfstream G-1, an Aero Jet Commander and a Dassault Falcon.

The information is from the UOL Portal.