Discover the most expensive mansion in the USA, on sale for R$ 1.6 billion

The One, the most expensive mansion for sale in the US. Photo: Reproduction from the internet.

The most expensive mansion in the US goes up for auction with a starting price of $295 million;

The house is 9,750 square meters, while the entire property is 15,300 meters;

The mansion ‘The One’, as it is called, is located in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Valued at US$ 500 million, the property will be up for sale for US$ 295 million, around R$ 1.6 billion, in an auction that will be held by Cocierge Auction, an online auction market, between February 28 and February 3. March.

Trading will take place without reservations, that is, waiting for the highest bidder. However, even if the final price is below the initial offer, records will certainly be broken.

To date, the most expensive property ever purchased in the US belongs to Kenneth C. Griffin, an American businessman and hedge fund investor. In 2019, the space was purchased for $238 million.

‘The One’ was developed at the behest of Nile Niami, an American film producer and real estate developer. The space took over 10 years to build and became a huge debt for the millionaire.

Last year, Niami’s development company filed for bankruptcy, forcing him to put the house up for auction. Even so, the mansion still has a year of work ahead of it and an investment of US$ 340,000.

Discover some of the luxuries of the property

The house has 9,750 square meters, within a property of 15,300 meters. The exterior of the mansion features a water moat, five swimming pools, a 100-square-meter deck and a 37-meter outdoor running track.

In addition, there is a wellness center with bar, large lounge, spa, game rooms, bowling alley, theater, golf simulator, terrace, cigar lounge, charity pavilion and space for special events.

In all, ‘The One’ has 21 bedrooms, 42 bathrooms and 7 half baths. Among the various arts scattered around the environment, there are personalized works by artists such as Mike Fields, Stephen Wilson and Simoe Cenedese.

In the space outside the mansion, there is a large backyard with nine meters tall palm trees, covered patio and a huge place for entertainment. Other luxuries include a golf course, wine cellar with 10,000 bottles, tennis court and nightclub.

The information is from Forbes.