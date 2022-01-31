Doctor arrested for not attending delegate with priority

Doctor Fábio Marlon Martins França, arrested in Cavalcante (GO) – Photo: Montage/Reproduction/G1

Doctor Fábio Marlon Martins França was arrested for not meeting a delegate as a priority in GO

Alex Rodrigues wanted priority after testing positive for covid, but the doctor refused to see him first

The health professional was released in a custody hearing and vented after the arrest

A doctor was arrested for not seeing a delegate as a priority in Cavalcante, in the northeast of Goiás. The health professional was released in a custody hearing and vented after the arrest. In an interview with the G1 portal, Fábio Marlon Martins França said he felt very embarrassed by the situation and even thought about moving to another city.

“I think anyone in my situation would not accept being arrested illegally. It was excessive, it was abuse, it was humiliating,” he said.

The Civil Police reported that the professional was arrested last Thursday (27) for illegal practice of medicine, contempt and bodily harm. Fábio, however, is allowed to work in medicine.

According to the health professional, delegate Alex Rodrigues da Silva wanted to be attended as a priority after testing positive for Covid-19. The doctor refused to see him first, which led to an argument. Moments later, the delegate returned to the health post accompanied by agents and arrested Fábio.

The Justice assessed that the doctor, which is part of the More Doctors Program, is authorized to practice the profession normally. Judge Fernando Oliveira Samuel also stated that “nothing justifies in the case the coercive conduct of the health professional at the time he was attending to the public” and that, “it seems, [o delegado] may actually have abused his public functions”.

“Everyone has to be the same. It’s not because the person has a better position that they’ll go over people who are there wanting assistance, waiting for their turn. I’ll never accept that. If that’s the price for me to fulfill, what arrest me again,” Fábio told G1.

In a note to G1, the Civil Police said that, distrusting the way the doctor was making the calls, the delegate made “technical surveys about the professional record of the alleged doctor, Fábio França, found that the doctor’s record with the Regional Council of Goiás Medicine was cancelled.

However, as the professional is part of the More Doctors Program and has a contract valid until November this year, he does not need a registration with the Regional Council of Medicine of Goiás (Cremego).

Cremego and the Ministry of Health confirmed to G1 that there is no irregularity in Fábio’s professional performance. The council also said that it is the right and duty of each doctor to complete ongoing care before starting a new one and that a consultation can only be interrupted in cases of emergency.