Doctor arrested for not giving priority to delegate vents: “Humiliating”

Goiania – The doctor arrested on Thursday (27/1) in Cavalcante (GO), in the Chapada dos Veadeiros region, for refusing to give priority care to a city delegate, who had Covid-19, vented after being released. “It was humiliating,” he says.

In an interview with G1, Fábio Marlon Martins França said that he felt very embarrassed and that he even thought about moving out of the municipality. The support he received from the local population was what made him change his mind.

“I don’t think anyone in my situation would accept being arrested illegally. It was an excess, it was an abuse, it was humiliating”, expressed the doctor.

Fábio says that he was arrested in the late afternoon of 1/27 by delegate Alex Rodrigues, who wanted to be attended with priority after testing positive for Covid-19. The doctor refused to pass him in front of the other patients, saying that he would follow the waiting list, according to the severity of the cases. The denial, however, was enough to generate a discussion.

Alleged reason for arrest

The delegate later returned to the health post accompanied by agents and gave the doctor a voice of arrest. The Civil Police of Goiás (PCGO), in a statement, claimed that the professional had been arrested for illegal practice of medicine, contempt and bodily harm.

In the report of the arrest in the act, Alex Rodrigues exposed that Fábio has no professional registration with the Regional Council of Medicine of Goiás (Cremego) and that, therefore, he could not perform the activity.

The doctor, however, is registered and works through the Mais Médicos program, of the federal government, which opens a gap and authorizes consultations in this type of case, as long as they are carried out in health centers. In other words: the doctor was within the rule of action.

Judge understood as abuse of authority

At the custody hearing held the day after the arrest, Judge Fernando Oliveira Samuel released the doctor and further stated that nothing could justify his coercive conduct while he was attending the public. “Apparently, [o delegado] may actually have abused his public functions,” the magistrate wrote in the decision.

Fábio has been working for five years at the Cavalcante health post. “Everyone has to be the same. It is not because the person has a better position that he will go over people who are there looking for assistance, waiting for their turn. This I will never accept. If that’s the price for me to meet, arrest me again,” he says.