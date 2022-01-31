Doctor is assaulted by patient’s wife at UPA Pinheirinho

A woman was arrested after assaulting a doctor at the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) Pinheirinho, in Curitiba, in the early hours of Sunday (30).

She slapped, kicked and punched the doctor Luana Malczewski after the professional instructed her to stay outside while her husband was treated.

A woman is taken to the Flagrantes Central by municipal guards after assaulting a doctor. Photo: Cristiano Vaz

The doctor had eye injuries and was psychologically shaken. The assault took place around 5:30 am. She said that she followed the protocol by requesting that the companion not stay together, a measure adopted due to the pandemic.

“After I asked her to wait outside, which is normal in the UPA, a companion does not stay together, she got excited, came over to me, started to speak profanity, began to physically and verbally attack me. I couldn’t defend myself, I fell to the ground, she kept hitting me, I asked for help. Who helped me were the nursing staff and the patients themselves.”, he told the report.

The woman was restrained by municipal guards who sent her to the Flagrantes Central. The doctor vented to the Band B report. She said she was more emotionally shaken than with the bruise on her face.

“What shakes the most is not the bruise, but the mental, psychological shock. Being there working overworked and still have to go through it.”

UPA Pinheirinho, as well as other health units, have registered a greater flow of patients in recent weeks due to the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 in Curitiba and in the region. Asked if she is afraid of returning to work at the unit, the doctor once again vented: “Now, yes, but we cannot stop working.”

“She didn’t stop until someone came to separate her. We are very vulnerable in there. If such a person, altered, is armed? I don’t know what could have happened. I was thoughtful how vulnerable we are.”, she finished.

Municipal Health Department

In a note, the Municipal Health Department regretted the attacks and stated that it requested reinforcement of the Municipal Guard in the UPAs. Read the full note:

“The Municipal Health Department deeply regrets that at this current moment of the pandemic, after working tirelessly throughout this period, health professionals are being attacked and being victims of aggression by the population. At around 5:30 am this Sunday (1/30), municipal guards on duty provided support to a doctor verbally and physically assaulted by a woman at the Pinheirinho Emergency Care Unit (UPA). Along with a witness, the two were taken by the GM team to the Civil Police Flagrantes Central. The professional was assaulted in the exercise of her function, without any justification for such violence. The aggression occurred after she instructed the patient’s family to wait in the waiting room while the patient was treated, following the protocol adopted for health reasons during the pandemic. The Municipal Health Department requested reinforcement of the Municipal Guard in the UPAs. In addition, it appeals to the population to respect the professionals who work in the face of this serious crisis.”

another case

On Thursday (27th), a doctor was also the victim of physical aggression by a couple inside a health unit in Novo Gama (GO), in the surroundings of the Federal District. She had head trauma.

The professional was attacked after refusing to give a medical certificate of Covid-19, without being presented by the couple, who are from Santa Maria (DF), the exam indicating a positive result for the disease.