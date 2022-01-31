Doctor is assaulted for asking for a test to give a certificate



doctor was assaulted



Photo: Reproduction / TV Anhanguera









Dermatologist Sabrina de Oliveira Lacerda, 28, was assaulted by a couple after requesting a covid-19 test to issue a medical certificate. The information is from g1 Goiás.

The case happened last Thursday, while the doctor was working at a public health unit in Novo Gama, Goiás.

According to the husband of the battered doctor, Gabriel Lacerda, who is also a doctor, a patient said she had Covid-19 and wanted a medical certificate. Sabrina then said she would ask for a test just to confirm the situation and would do it.

As she did not receive the certificate, the patient would have assaulted the doctor by her hair, thrown her on the floor and hit her head against the wall and floor, in addition to punching her.

Gabriel was in the unit at the time of the assault and went to try to separate the two. The patient’s husband, then, would have entered the middle and beat both the doctor and Gabriel.

Unit officials helped break up the fight. The suspects of the aggression were taken to the police station, signed a detailed statement of occurrence and were released.

After the aggression, the doctor was attended, medicated and recovers at home. According to G1, Sabrina suffered traumatic brain injury and continues with muscle pain. Her husband said that the woman is doing well, but is very shaken.

The names of the attackers were not released by the police. The doctor worked at the health unit for two years and never received a complaint. The city government issued a note of repudiation and informed that it will take the appropriate legal measures.









