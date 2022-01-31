Does lemon with rosemary really improve the problem? find out today

A very common problem, but one that bothers a lot is varicose veins. The dilated veins that jump to the skin do not only interfere with body aesthetics, they also cause pain and discomfort. There are several “degrees” of varicose veins, which can be milder or more severe, compromising the patient’s mobility.

For this reason, many people look for alternative treatments, such as using rosemary with lemon. However, does this mixture really cause a real gain in quality of life? Understand today.

Before continuing, it is important to emphasize that varicose veins, as well as any situation that compromises health, should not be neglected. Faced with the appearance of swollen and jumped veins, the right thing is to look for a specialist in the subject. Natural treatments can actually work well and offer improvement in the overall situation. However, every problem related to the body must be professionally evaluated.

The power of lemon with rosemary for health

Lemon is a citrus fruit rich in vitamins C and B complex, natural acids, calcium, iron, magnesium and potassium. In addition, it also has considerable amount of fiber and antioxidants. The benefits of lemon are many and it can be great for diets and to improve intestinal flow. However, one of the main characteristics of this fruit is its diuretic capacity.

Therefore, lemon assists in the elimination of unwanted liquids and fluids from the body. In other words, it has a powerful action when the objective is to deflate the organism. Thus, all body structures, such as veins, benefit from this diuretic effect.

Meanwhile, rosemary has a lot of vitamins B1 and B2. Other than that, he is also an excellent anti-inflammatory, bactericidal, fungicidal and has diuretic power. Rosemary has long been used to relieve rheumatic pain caused by swelling in the legs.

After all, does the mixture of rosemary with lemon fight varicose veins?

As can be seen from the information above, both ingredients have enormous potential for benefits for the body. More than that, they work together to deflate and deflate the body. In this way, the mixture of lemon with rosemary can help to soften varicose veins. If the problem is recent and the varicose veins are just beginning, the help will be even more effective.

How to use lemon with rosemary for varicose veins?

To make this mixture at home, you will need:

2 Tahiti lemons;

500 ml of ice water;

2 teaspoons of dried (or fresh) rosemary.

Remove the white part and the seeds that are in the core of the lemons. Then, blend everything in the blender until the liquid is very homogeneous. Then, pass through a colander and serve the drink chilled.