Doria flies over cities in Greater SP affected by the rains and releases R$ 15 million to help displaced families | São Paulo

The resources, according to Doria, are intended to serve especially homeless people and provide rental assistance for families who are homeless in these cities, as well as being used to repair chronic urban problems in the municipalities, which cause inconveniences such as flooding and landslides.

In the balance of the São Paulo government, at least 19 people died and others are being sought in the cities affected by the rains.

“We have at least 500 people homeless or homeless here in the state of SP in the last few hours”, informed the governor. He lamented the death of another 19 people, seven children in total, so far.

The 11 cities affected by the heavy rains of the last few hours that will receive state funds, according to the State Civil Defense, are the following:

Arujá (R$ 1 million);

Francisco Morato (R$ 2 million);

Embu das Artes (R$ 1 million);

Franco da Rocha (R$ 5 million);

Várzea Paulista (R$ 1 million);

Campo Limpo Paulista (R$ 1 million);

Jaú (R$ 1 million);

Capivari (R$ 1 million);

Montemor (R$ 1 million);

Rafard (R$1 million);

Ribeirao Preto.

Civil Defense and Fire Department teams used boats to rescue residents this Sunday morning (30), in Franco da Rocha, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, one of the cities most punished so far by the rains of the last few hours.

Due to heavy rains, Ribeirão Eusébio and Rio Juquery overflowed, leaving the central area of ​​the city flooded.

In addition, a massive landslide hit three houses in the Parque Paulista neighborhood, in Francisco Morato. Five victims were rescued alive, who were taken to the Lacaz State Hospital, according to the City Hall.

According to the Fire Department, the landslide took place around 7 am this Sunday (30) on Rua São Carlos, near Avenida Bauru, on the border with Franco da Rocha. An Eagle helicopter was deployed.

According to the Civil Police, a man in cardiac arrest and another conscious man were removed from the rubble. Three other victims were located in the collapse: a 56-year-old woman with a broken leg, a 34-year-old man who was rescued with consciousness and an 11-year-old child, also conscious.

On the afternoon of this Sunday (30), the Civil Defense and the Fire Department were still at the scene carrying out the search operation.

