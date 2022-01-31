Drank too much? Check out natural tips to improve hangovers

Drinking very cold alcoholic beverages is a great choice in summer and vacations, especially to unwind and relax. However, if we exaggerate the amount, the malaise the next day is certain!

So, what you can do during this moment is to bet on some natural tips to improve hangover and detoxify the body from alcohol. Keep reading this article and understand more!

Tips to improve a hangover

A hangover is characterized by headaches, stomach aches, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and general malaise. So, this is a normal reaction of the body to alcohol intoxication.

To ease hangover symptoms, there are some tips to replenish nutrients and help the body detoxify. Among these guidelines are drinking water, fruits and natural juices and having only light meals. See below!

Water

The first item on the list should be water, as alcohol is a diuretic and dehydrates us while drinking. Therefore, it is critical that you replace any lost water to help reduce hangover symptoms.

fruits and juices

Fruits and natural juices have a set of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and compounds with beneficial actions. In this way, the combination of all these elements offers what the body needs and enhances alcohol detoxification.

In addition, the sugar present in fruits and juices helps to restore blood glucose without exaggerating the amount.

Eat small, light meals

At this stage, it is important not to eat large meals with a lot of fat. Remember that your organs are overloaded with the buildup of alcohol in your body, especially your liver, intestines and stomach.

These organs play an important role in our digestive system, facilitating the process of absorbing all the food we eat. However, when we drink alcohol, the “wall” of all these parts suffers and becomes sensitized.

Because of this, the ideal is that you bet on light foods. Examples include salads, grilled chicken, brown rice and even vegetable soup.

So, now that you know what are the natural tips to improve a hangover, follow the School Education blog and have access to materials similar to this one, curiosities, recipes and news from all over Brazil!