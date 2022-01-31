Dying Light 2 and Life is Strange Featured in This Week’s Releases | Action games

Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Life is Strange Remastered Collection are highlights this week. The long-awaited zombie parkour game and the remaster of classic episodic adventure games are accompanied by the PC roleplaying game Waylanders and the Nintendo Switch version of the investigative game Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments. Check out everything about this week’s releases, like their dates, prices and platforms they’re available on.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Feb 4 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC

15 years after the events of the first Dying Light, humanity has been decimated by the zombie apocalypse that has hit the world. Only The City remains as a last bastion of civilization. Players will enter as protagonist Aiden Caldwell, a traveler with confused memories of his past, and will try to find answers as they help define the City’s destiny.

The game brings the same action and parkour as the first game, but with even more vertical exploration thanks to a paraglider to get around. The day and night cycle has also been maintained, where even more menacing creatures come out when the sun goes down, but tempting rewards are also available.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) for BRL 264.90, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for BRL 264.95 and for PC (Steam) for R$249 with a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection – February 1st – PS4, XB, PC

The remastered collection will bring all the episodes of the Life is Strange adventure game into one package. The pack also features the prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm, with improved graphics and new animations with facial capture. In the first game, players follow the story of Max, a young woman who discovers she has the power to go back in time.

She will try to prevent a catastrophe with her city and her friend Chloe. In Life is Strange: Before the Storm, we follow a story from Chloe’s point of view, with events prior to the first game.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection is available for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One for R$214.90 and for PC for R$199.90. The game would also receive a version for Nintendo Switch this week, but it has been delayed and has no set date.

The Waylanders – February 2 – PC

In this classic RPG inspired by games like Dragon Age: Origins, Neverwinter Nights and Baldur’s Gate, players will be able to create their own character. There is also the possibility of recruiting allies in a story that takes place in two eras: Celtic and Medieval. The game tells of a meeting between the Celts and their gods that went wrong and left the player almost dead, but free to wander through time. Through the ages, he will have to choose which powers to support and see the ramifications of his past decisions on his own future.

In the role of the famous detective, users will have the chance to face six great mysteries in a classic Victorian setting, from missing persons cases to robberies and murders. In the game, like Sherlock Holmes, players will be able to use various detection skills to find clues and decide on lines of investigation when interrogating suspects and witnesses.

In the end, it will be necessary not only to deduce who the culprit is, but also to decide whether he should be punished or whether his actions can be justified. Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments is available for Nintendo Switch for R$139.

