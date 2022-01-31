Dynamo Cougar funding for customers sells out in less than two minutes after the fund’s reopening on this 2nd

Funding at Dynamo Cougar FIC FIA, which reopened this Monday (31) for customers only, sold out in just over a minute. Dynamo, which is one of the most important asset managers in the country, expected to raise R$450 million in this first stage.

The report contacted the manager, who confirmed the information that the fundraising aimed at quota holders had ended 1 minute and 24 seconds after opening.

In the early morning, it was possible to find messages from investors and frustrated analysts on social networks saying that they had tried to express investment intentions, but had not succeeded at 8:02 am today. Detail: according to the material fact published last Wednesday (31), the reopening would take place from 8 am this Monday.

At 8:02 am, there was no more capacity for Dynamo. Already customers sold out the R$ 450 million available in less than two minutes! 😱 The rush on Wednesday promises. R$ 650 million remains, which will be disputed by already customers and non-customers. pic.twitter.com/vxnN8RqgbP — Luciana Seabra, CFP® and CNPI (@luciana__seabra) January 31, 2022

Other investors will have access from February 2nd at this link. The expectation, at this stage, is to raise R$ 650 million.

The fund is intended only for qualified investors (who have at least R$1 million in financial investments) and requires a minimum investment of R$300,000, with a minimum turnover of R$30,000.

It is the second time in ten years that the manager has reopened Cougar – the previous one took place in March 2020, amid the coronavirus crisis, which caused a crisis in the markets.

To the Brazil Journal, a partner of the manager said that “it has been a long time since we have seen quality companies trading at such interesting multiples” and that “prices are attractive for those who have a long-term vision”.

Dynamo Cougar, which is an equity fund, was created in 1993. The portfolio has yielded 27,923%% since January 1996 (earliest data available on the financial information platform Economatica). In the same range, the Ibovespa appreciated 2,205%. Last year, the Cougar’s negative return was 17.30%.

