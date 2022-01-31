Elections 2022: DF has 30 thousand voters with canceled titles; see how to regularize or take the 1st copy | Federal District

In the Federal District, 30,109 voters had the electoral title canceled for not justifying the non-appearance to the polls in the last three elections, according to the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-DF). To be able to vote in the 2022 election, voters have until the 4th of May to regularize the document or request the first copy ( learn more below how to do it ).

The first round of elections takes place in october 2, and the second round, if any, will be held in October 30. Until May, voters can resolve pending issues such as the transfer of electoral domicile or justify the absence in the last three elections..

Requests for assistance, in the Federal District, are made exclusively over the internet, through the Título-Net system.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) warns that, to avoid setbacks, it is important to request the first copy or regularize the voter registration card as soon as possible, because in the last days of the deadline the demand for the service is high.

How to request the 1st copy or regularize the voter registration

Due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 in the capital, TRE-DF suspended in-person service indefinitely.

To obtain the document for the first time, it is necessary that the future voter inform, in the application page of the Título-Net system, the unit of the federation in which he/she resides. After this procedure, information about the scanning of documents necessary for the request will appear:

A photo (selfie) holding an official photo ID;

Up-to-date proof of residency;

For men between 18 and 45 years old, it is necessary to submit a certificate of discharge from military service.

On the next page, under “Voter Title”, when requesting the first copy, the user needs to check the option “I do not have the to proceed with the service. After sending the data, the documents will be analyzed by the Electoral Court. Request tracking can also be done through the website.

In order to regularize the electoral title, it is necessary to check the pending issues with the Electoral Court, through the TSE portal or through the e-Title app. Then, it is necessary to access the Título-Net system, request a request for the desired service and send the necessary documentation for regularization.

To avoid unforeseen events at the last minute, Gama resident Karina Nicolau, 17, has already sent the necessary documents to obtain the first copy of her voter registration card. Now, the young woman awaits the approval of the documents.

“The process was all online and, amazingly, it was simpler than I imagined. I’ve already sent the documents and now I’m waiting for my title [de eleitor]”, he said.

The young woman celebrates her 18th birthday on October 11. Therefore, voting in the first round of the elections, which will be held on October 2, is not mandatory for her. But if there is a second round, Karina will already be 18 years old and must vote.

“It has always been a wish of mine to be able to participate in the choice of representatives who will be at the forefront of important decisions for the country. It is a way for us to decide about our future too, so I think it’s important to vote”, said the young woman to g1.