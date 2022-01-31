Elections in Portugal: the surprising victory with absolute majority of the Socialist Party

Antonio Costa

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Antonio Costa’s Socialist Party won an unexpected majority

The Socialist Party, which was already in power in Portugal, won an unexpected absolute majority in Sunday’s general elections (30/1) for the second time in its history.

The election was called last year when Prime Minister Antonio Costa failed to pass the budget after losing support from two smaller parties.

Costa says that Portugal needed stability to ensure economic recovery, after the crisis caused by the pandemic.

The far-right Chega party also received more votes than in past elections, and will be the third largest party in Parliament.

