Elections in Portugal: the surprising victory with absolute majority of the Socialist Party

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Antonio Costa’s Socialist Party won an unexpected majority

The Socialist Party, which was already in power in Portugal, won an unexpected absolute majority in Sunday’s general elections (30/1) for the second time in its history.

The election was called last year when Prime Minister Antonio Costa failed to pass the budget after losing support from two smaller parties.

Costa says that Portugal needed stability to ensure economic recovery, after the crisis caused by the pandemic.

The far-right Chega party also received more votes than in past elections, and will be the third largest party in Parliament.

The Socialist Party’s overwhelming majority took analysts by surprise, as polls suggested the party had lost most of its electoral advantage over the course of the campaign.

In his victory speech, the prime minister promised that he would rule for all. “Absolute majority doesn’t mean absolute power. It doesn’t mean ruling alone. It’s an added responsibility.”

The Socialist Party won 117 of the 230 seats in parliament, an increase of nine seats from the previous legislature. The centre-right Social Democrats, who form the main opposition front, won 71 seats.

The Socialists’ victory means Portugal will likely have a stable government to try to get the country out of the pandemic and manage a €16.6bn (almost R$100bn) package of European Union recovery funds.

Costa said that when Portugal’s president asks him to form a government (as is expected to happen after the party’s victory in the elections), his party will be open to dialogue with all political forces except Chega.

Chega will be the third largest party in Parliament for the first time, winning 12 seats. Its leader, former TV sports commentator André Ventura, campaigned against corruption and the Roma community, and called for chemical castration for sex offenders.

Ventura said Sunday’s result marks the end of “soft” opposition to the Socialists.

It is estimated that more than 10% of the 10 million Portuguese were in isolation due to covid-19 during the elections, but the government allowed everyone to vote in person. Election officials used special protection at polling stations.