Electricity is generated from the void by recreating cosmic force from neutron stars in graphene

Raju Singh 4 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Electricity is generated from the void by recreating cosmic force from neutron stars in graphene 0 Views

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220130/eletricidade-e-gerada-a-partir-do-vazio-ao-recriar-forca-cosmica-de-estrelas-de-neutrons-no-grafeno-21212731.html

Electricity is generated from the void by recreating cosmic force from neutron stars in graphene

Electricity is generated from the void by recreating cosmic force from neutron stars in graphene

The discovery could help in the development of future electronic equipment based on two-dimensional quantum materials. 01.30.2022, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-30T05:21-0300

2022-01-30T05:21-0300

2022-01-30T05:21-0300

society and everyday

space

energy

electricity

stars

dwarf star

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/21212683_0:58:1920:1138_1920x0_80_0_0_c2c2c124cd6198d3f4d9c56e8b1c1cc1.jpg

A team of researchers at the University of Manchester managed to generate electricity from the void by recreating the cosmic force of neutron stars in graphene. It is assumed that the void is a space without matter or particles. However, Nobel Prize winner Julian Schwinger predicted 70 years ago that intense electric or magnetic fields can disrupt it and spontaneously create elementary particles. in cosmic events. To be carried out, cosmic force fields, such as those generated around magnetars, a rare type of neutron star, or that are created transiently during high-energy collisions of charged nuclei, are needed. The team of physicists led by Nobel and graphene expert Andre Geim used this substance to create devices that allowed researchers to obtain exceptionally strong electric fields in a simple configuration. solid of the positrons, and the details of the process coincided with the theoretical predictions. On the other hand, the scientists noticed another unusual development with no analogues with particle physics and astrophysics. They filled their simulated void with electrons and accelerated them to the maximum speed allowed by the graphene void. At this point, something seemingly impossible happened, the electrons became superluminous, providing an electrical current greater than that allowed by the general laws of quantum physics of condensed matter. The research, published in the journal Science, may help in the development of future electronic devices based on quantum materials. two-dimensional.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220119/quais-as-razoes-do-magnetismo-incomum-de-rochas-lunares-coletadas-pelas-missoes-apolo-da-nasa-21083030.html

2022

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/21212683_164:0:1757:1195_1920x0_80_0_0_77886c4d87aa3ed7c60a52a5bfe89919.jpg

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

space, energy, electricity, stars, dwarf star

The discovery could help in the development of future electronic equipment based on two-dimensional quantum materials.

A team of researchers at the University of Manchester managed to generate electricity from the void by recreating the cosmic force of neutron stars in graphene.
The void is supposed to be a space without matter or particles. However, Nobel Prize winner Julian Schwinger predicted 70 years ago that intense electric or magnetic fields can disrupt it and spontaneously create elementary particles.

Furthermore, this so-called “Schwinger effect” it is an elusive process that normally occurs only in cosmic events.

It takes cosmic force fields, such as those generated around magnetars, a rare type of neutron star, or that are created transiently during high-energy collisions of charged nuclei.
The Moon, Earth's natural satellite - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 01.19.2022

What are the reasons for the unusual magnetism of moon rocks collected by NASA’s Apollo missions?

The team of physicists led by Nobel and graphene specialist Andre Geim used this substance to create devices that allowed researchers to obtain exceptionally strong electric fields in a simple setup.

During the test, the spontaneous generation of electron-void pairs, which are a solid-state analogue of positrons, was clearly observed, and the details of the process matched the theoretical predictions.

On the other hand, scientists noticed another unusual development with no analogues with the physics of particles and astrophysics.

They filled their simulated void with electrons and accelerated them to the maximum speed allowed by the graphene void. At this point something seemingly impossible happened, the electrons became superluminous, providing an electrical current greater than that allowed by the general laws of quantum physics of condensed matter.

The research, published in the journal Science, could help in the development of future electronic devices based on two-dimensional quantum materials.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Starlink satellite crashes back to Earth and is seen in MA and TO; watch videos – 01/30/2022

A strange luminous phenomenon was seen in the skies of Maranhão and Tocantins, last night …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved