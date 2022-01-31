https://br.sputniknews.com/20220130/eletricidade-e-gerada-a-partir-do-vazio-ao-recriar-forca-cosmica-de-estrelas-de-neutrons-no-grafeno-21212731.html

Electricity is generated from the void by recreating cosmic force from neutron stars in graphene

The discovery could help in the development of future electronic equipment based on two-dimensional quantum materials.

A team of researchers at the University of Manchester managed to generate electricity from the void by recreating the cosmic force of neutron stars in graphene. It is assumed that the void is a space without matter or particles. However, Nobel Prize winner Julian Schwinger predicted 70 years ago that intense electric or magnetic fields can disrupt it and spontaneously create elementary particles. in cosmic events. To be carried out, cosmic force fields, such as those generated around magnetars, a rare type of neutron star, or that are created transiently during high-energy collisions of charged nuclei, are needed. The team of physicists led by Nobel and graphene expert Andre Geim used this substance to create devices that allowed researchers to obtain exceptionally strong electric fields in a simple configuration. solid of the positrons, and the details of the process coincided with the theoretical predictions. On the other hand, the scientists noticed another unusual development with no analogues with particle physics and astrophysics. They filled their simulated void with electrons and accelerated them to the maximum speed allowed by the graphene void. At this point, something seemingly impossible happened, the electrons became superluminous, providing an electrical current greater than that allowed by the general laws of quantum physics of condensed matter. The research, published in the journal Science, may help in the development of future electronic devices based on quantum materials. two-dimensional.

