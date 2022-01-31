Elon Musk and other billionaires lose fortunes as tech stocks crash

Elon Musk and other tech billionaires have lost fortunes. Photo: Getty Images.

Stock market indices ended the week moderately higher, balancing some of the widespread losses that took place during January. However, several CEOs and founders of tech companies have stayed in the group of billionaires whose fortunes have shrunk in the last week since the market closed on the penultimate Friday (21).

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, led the declines for the second week in a row. The wealth of the world’s richest man has shrunk by $22 billion after shares in the electric vehicle company had another rough week, with more than a 10% decline.

Even with record profits in the fourth quarter of 2021, released last Wednesday (26), investors focused on the automotive company’s warning about supply chain problems, which could harm its growth in 2022.

Another notable billionaire in the group is Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, who during the week went from fifth to eighth place for richest person in the world.

Shares in his software company are down more than 2%. As a result, the businessman saw his fortune decrease by US$ 3.4 billion.

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, lost $1.1 billion as his home-rental company’s shares tumbled 9% for the week.

Meanwhile, David Baszucki, co-founder of Roblox, took a cut of about $70 million after shares tumbled nearly 16% this week.

The fourth quarter 2021 earnings period has not yet been able to boost equities, as a result of weak results from some large companies.

Coupled with that are investor fears over the Federal Reserve’s tightening of monetary policy and further interest rate hikes, signaling January as the stock market’s worst month since March 2020.

With information from Forbes.