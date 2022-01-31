EU businessmen defend sanctions against Brazil for deforestation – 01/31/2022

A survey carried out following a request from ecological parties in Europe reveals that almost half of businessmen say they are concerned about the environmental impact that a trade agreement between Mercosur and the EU could generate. 49% of them still say that the best way to ensure that Brazil meets its environmental obligations, in an agreement between the EU and Mercosur, would be through legally binding measures, including sanctions.

The study, published this Monday, was carried out with 2,400 entrepreneurs in Germany, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Italy and France. The results reveal that only 22% were familiar with the trade agreement and that 40% say the treaty will have no impact on their business.

The agreement was negotiated for 20 years and, in 2019, the two blocs finally reached an understanding on opening up markets. But to enter into force, the agreement needs to be ratified by all European national parliaments, as well as by the bloc’s legislature in Brussels.

But, given the increase in deforestation in Brazil, the process was interrupted and the diplomacy of countries like France has already warned that, as it is, there will be no ratification.

At Itamaraty, the issue is treated as a maneuver by European protectionist sectors that do not want competition from Brazilian products.

But, according to the survey conducted by YouGov, after a request from parliamentarians, 46% of businessmen indicated that they are concerned about the environmental consequences of an agreement with Mercosur.

“Business leaders want sustainability standards that can be sanctioned in the EU-Mercosur agreement”, say the deputies, in a note publicizing the study.

“The majority of business leaders surveyed (49%) believe that the best way to address these environmental concerns would be through legally binding clauses, including sanctions for non-compliance.”

“Only 22.7% would prefer commitments without sanctions. A large group (28.3%) did not know how environmental concerns could be better addressed”, he highlights.

For ecologist MPs, the result “sends a clear signal to the European Commission, which currently opposes sanctionable sustainability standards in the EU-Mercosur agreement”.

“Instead, the Commission is looking to create an additional instrument with the Mercosur countries. This could include environmental protection commitments, but there would no longer be sanctions in case of non-compliance, which is far from sufficient”, he adds.

Anna Cavazzini, MEP and ecologists’ rapporteur for the EU-Mercosur Agreement, points out that the survey belies the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, which wants an agreement with Brazil without sanctions.

“Over and over we hear the same argument: The industry wants the EU-Mercosur trade deal. But this statement has nothing to do with it. In fact, research shows that support for the controversial EU-Mercosur trade deal is not particularly high in the community.” European business”, he says.

“Business leaders share our concerns about the agreement’s impact on the climate and rainforests, while many see no direct positive consequences for their company. This is not surprising as the EU-Mercosur agreement has many flaws,” he said. .

“Most European business leaders support the requirement to include sanctionable sustainability standards in the agreement. The European Commission must finally change its course in order to make this happen.”

Yannick Jadot, European deputy and candidate for the presidency in France, also highlights the result of the survey and says that the data “is clear” on the concern of businesspeople with the environmental impact. “For small and medium-sized companies in particular, it’s a very poor deal, written to benefit the biggest companies, like BASF and Bayer Monsanto, who could more easily export dangerous pesticides that are banned in the EU,” he said.

“Furthermore, the agreement increases competition between larger companies and others. The text of the agreement offers no guarantee that small companies would not be exposed to undue competition. It is an agreement harmful to the environment, to health and for small and medium-sized companies”, he concludes.