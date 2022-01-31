Even after going bankrupt twice, entrepreneur earns R$ 2.5 million with car wash franchise

Owner of DryJet, a franchise network focused on car washes that earned R$ 2.5 million in 2021, Alexandre Valença went through ups and downs until he consolidated himself in the market.

With the dream of having a franchise in 2007, Alexandre got R$ 30 thousand by opening a bank account, with a grace period of 1 year to start payments, and he also got help from the father of his ex-girlfriend, receiving R$ 15 thousand borrowed. With these values, Alexandre bought a car wash located in a mall in the region.

In 2009, Valença had already managed to pay off his ex-father-in-law and started to pay off his debt with the bank. The car wash business was progressing, but after receiving a notification from the mall, the company had to leave the site within 30 days. As a result, he had his first bankruptcy at the age of 25.

Looking for other ways to rebuild the business, Alexandre realized that one of the things that was starting to take shape in the market was the trend towards sustainability. With that, it developed the ecological washing system, with dry cleaning and waxing. Also in 2009, it opened the first unit in the parking lot of a hypermarket, with financial support from the family and through a partnership with a friend.

DryJet – Car Wash Franchise

Approximately two years later, the company chose to franchise the business. It reached ten units, but was unable to maintain itself and the company dissolved in 2016. With the economic crisis, Alexandre had to lay off employees and close practically half of the stores, reaching his second bankruptcy.

In 2018, DryJet still had about five active units and with new attempts to rebuild, a delivery system was created. In this model, the franchisee goes to the customer with just one suitcase and performs the automotive services. In 2019, according to Valença, the brand managed to close nine franchise contracts in a period of 45 days.

How has the pandemic changed the venture?

With the COVID-19 pandemic, some processes were revised and Alexandre needed to help franchisees get back on their feet. According to Alexandre, the need to keep the environments sanitized frequently ended up boosting the business.

The microfranchise delivery system helped to maintain the brand. In 2021, DryJet closed with 36 active units and revenues of R$2.5 million. to mThe goal for 2022 is to reach 60 franchises and earn BRL 5 million.

How to invest in DryJet?

The initial investment for a DryJet franchise comes in two ways; Look:

In-store investment: From R$ 45 thousand;

Investment in delivery: From R$ 19 thousand;

In both forms, the values ​​include equipment, franchise fee and all initial investments to adapt the physical store.

