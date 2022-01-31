Even with the Popó massacre, Whindersson has reason to smile

Of all the memes that flooded the internet, after the massacre of Acelino Popó on the youtuber Whindersson Nunes, the message on the @Ibismania profile summarizes what the fight-spectacle was, on Saturday night: “He was caught and left happy. I was proud. Congratulations”, said the worst team in the world.

Those who stayed up until dawn this Monday (31/1) saw a little bit of everything at the Fight Music Show, at Balneário Camboriú-SC. It had the opening of Wesley Safadão, a lively audience full of sub-celebrities and an audience of many stars, albeit distant.

Neymar posted a photo while waiting for the start of the fight, as well as the stars Daniel Alves and Thiago Silva, straight from the national team’s concentration. Surfer Ítalo Ferreira also showed on the nets that he was waiting for the event.

Whindersson’s mother looks like she was guessing and begged Popó not to hurt her son too much. But it was quite a beating. But the judges considered that the fight ended in a draw and everyone left happy. The result in terms of audience, clicks and repercussion was an undeniable success.

Despite the “run over” he suffered in the ring, Whindersson has reason to smile. First, for being able to stay on his feet during the eight rounds. In addition, the prize money of the fight yielded R$ 12 million to the two fighters.

The event’s organization revealed that 200,000 pay per view quotas were sold, resulting in a profit of close to R$ 13 million. In other words, Popó won, in one night, more than in his entire term as a federal deputy. He took over as an alternate in the 2011-2015 Legislature.

This entertainment model comes from the United States, with brothers (also youtubers) Jake and Logan Paul. Jake, who has fared better in his matches so far, has five wins out of five, including knockouts over former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

According to Forbes magazine, Jake Paul, just 24 years old, earned $40 million last year from his boxing career alone. Among revenues from his YouTube videos, sponsorships, among other businesses, the American earned over US$ 5 million (approximately R$ 27 million).

In the end, we can conclude that this type of show, although it poses risks to the health of the contenders, has become a trend and should only grow. So much so that Popó is already making new challenges: “In the US, there are a lot of youtubers challenging boxers, there are a lot of people from MMA, former UFC fighters, and why doesn’t it happen here? One of the best in my category is called José Aldo. Come here to my ring!”, provoked the fighter.

Meanwhile, Whindersson, excited to get out of the ring alive, issued a challenge to American youtuber Logan Paul.

Go glue.

To keep up with column updates, follow “Football Etc” on twitter; and also in Instagram.

Do you want to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of sports and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Get in on metropolis channel.