EXCLUSIVE: Tiago Leifert talks about the retinoblastoma diagnosis of his daughter Lua, 1 year and 3 months old: ‘I met the darkness’ | Fantastic

The revelation that the daughter of Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin has a rare eye cancer moved Brazil last Saturday (29). The former presenter of the BBB and his wife released a video on social networks telling of the diagnosis of retinoblastoma in Moon of 1 year and 3 months, and said that their life’s mission has become to alert other parents to the dangers of this disease and early signs they can look for in their children. See the full interview in the video above.

Leifert told that it was during the recordings of the first phase of The Voice Brasil that noticed something strange in her daughter’s eyes, at the time with 11 months.

I had gone to Rio to record 10 days of The Voice Brasil. When I came back, missing her, I picked her up in the crib to play and I saw that she didn’t look me in the eye, she looked kind of sideways. She was looking at me, but looking halfway there… And I said: ‘Dai, she didn’t look me in the eye.’ She froze. — Tiago Leifert, on how he saw something different in his daughter’s eyes for the first time

Leifert and Diana took Lua to an ophthalmologist to investigate what it was. The diagnosis was retinoblastomaa rare type of cancer that mainly affects children. The tumor originates inside the eye, in the retina, which is a very important layer of the eyeball, rich in photoreceptors. The function of these cells is to capture light and send the information to the brain.generating the vision.

Fantastic talked to the doctors who follow Lua’s treatment and they explained more about the retinoblastoma.

Retinoblastoma accounts for approximately 3% of all pediatric cancers. We are talking about an extremely serious and rare disease. Retinoblastoma originates in the embryonic cells of the retina, inside the eye, so it is a disease of young children. We have 95% of cases in children under 5 years old, which can happen in one or both eyes. — Carla Macedo, pediatric oncologist

Doctors emphasize that this disease needs an early diagnosis. The earlier the tumor is found, in addition to healing, the chances of saving the eyeball increase.

How the family got the disease

Tiago Leifert’s departure from Globo was in the same period that he discovered his daughter’s illness and started the treatments. He had to interrupt the recordings of The Voice Brasil.

“I found out on the eve of the recording of the second phase. And I was going to embark with Lua and Daiana the next day for us to go record and I told my boss, Boninho: ‘there was a problem here’. I told him at the same time and he he said ‘for God’s sake, stay there and I’ll fix it here’… I don’t have the slightest ability to do anything”, said Leifert. He highlighted that despite being a cheerful person, he faced difficult times.

Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin receive messages of support after revealing their daughter’s cancer

I’m not a sad person, you know me. I am cheerful, lively, but in those days I knew darkness. — Tiago Leifert, on the first days after discovering his daughter’s cancer

Leifert adds: “I couldn’t afford to work, and neither was Dai.” She agrees:

“You can’t think of anything else at all. It’s a tearing pain.”it says.

First signs of the disease

Tiago Leifert says that what stands out in retinoblastoma is that the child’s eyesEmbrace the reflection of the glow in the eyes of cats. Something that also resembles to the reflection of a photographic flash in the eyes.

Another sign is the squintthat is, the crooked or crooked eyes. Some irregular eye movements of children can also be indicative.

If you notice any of these signs in the eyes of young children, doctors advise that she be taken to an ophthalmologist. They are equivalent to up to 80% of complaints from parents who take their children to doctors. Retinoblastoma affects from 200 to 300 children in Brazil.

The causes of the disease, however, are still mysterious. Doctors explain that it has not yet been discovered whether there are external factors that may play a role in the development of this cancer. But science already knows that disease is the result of mutationswhich lead to an uncontrolled growth of retinal cells.

There are 5 classifications of the severity of the case of retinoblastoma. In THE up until AND. Lua was diagnosed with level E of the disease, the most serious.

Treatment for retinoblastoma can be done in several ways. Chemotherapy, laser and even cryotherapywhich is a kind of tumor freezing. Leifert recalls that he was already familiar with the work of the Support Group for Adolescents and Children with Cancer (Graac), which was essential for immediately starting treatment for his daughter.

“In the space of three or four days, we did everything we had to do,” says Leifert.

“We had the diagnosis on a Wednesday. On Thursday we already did an eye fundus exam on Graac, bilateral retinoblastoma in both eyes, and the next day we had an MRI to identify the possibility of metastasis”, says Daiana.

The option for the treatment of Lua was chemotherapy.

“We’ve already had four chemotherapy sessions, intra-arterial chemotherapy, as if it were a surgery, a catheterization. The doctors took the medicine to the eye. That’s why it doesn’t have so many side effects. We don’t know how many sessions will be necessary The treatment is one step at a time, but we are very confident, have a lot of faith and are absolutely sure of our daughter’s cure”, says Daiana.

