Experts accuse Bolsonaro of politicizing the salary floor for teachers: ‘Adjustment is provided for in law’

The signal given by President Bolsonaro that he will ‘grant’ the readjustment of the 33.23% salary floor to teachers does not cool the dispute over the agenda. experts heard by Capital Letter they accuse the president of politicizing the issue for his own benefit and of giving a tone of ‘benevolence’ to a determination provided for by law.

On Thursday 27, Bolsonaro wrote on his networks: “We are pleased to announce to teachers, in basic education, a readjustment of 33.24% in the salary floor. This is the largest increase ever granted by the Federal Government since the creation of the Floor Law”.

– RESET FOR TEACHERS: – We are pleased to announce a 33.24% increase in the salary floor for teachers in basic education. – This is the largest increase ever granted by the Federal Government since the creation of the Floor Law. @MEC_Comunicacao @mribeiroMEC pic.twitter.com/rg78Qu2bMz — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 27, 2022

In practice, the situation is different. Until the announcement, the Civil House, Economy and Education sought to negotiate a much smaller readjustment, linked only to inflation, which would be approximately 7.5%. The percentage would mainly serve mayors who question impacts on municipal finances.

The value of the teaching floor is calculated based on the comparison of the student-year value of Fundeb in the last two years. The student-year amount is the minimum established to transfer the fund for each enrollment in basic education per year. In 2021, the student-year value was 4,462.83 reais. In 2020, 3,349.56. The percentage difference between the two values ​​is 33.23%, which raises the national minimum wage for the category from 2,886 to 3,845 reais.

The institutions that spoke out against the readjustment, such as the MEC itself, the National Front of Mayors and the National Confederation of Municipalities, question precisely the basis of the calculation. The justification is that the criterion for annual readjustment of the teaching floor was repealed with Law 14.113/2020, which regulated the new Fundeb. Constitutional amendment 108/2020, which provided for the new funding criteria for the fund, provided that ‘a specific law will provide for the national professional salary floor for professionals in the teaching of public basic education’. The government considered editing a Provisional Measure to accept the claim, but backed off.

Educator and political scientist Daniel Cara refutes the interpretation given to the Law. “There is an institutional, legal principle, which is the concordat. A law that has been established and has not been revoked remains, that is, the Floor Law continues to apply even in the new Fundeb. And they question precisely that, that with the new Fundeb a new law would be necessary to enforce the readjustment of the floor ”, he explained.

For Cara, Bolsonaro apparently backed off from editing an MP because he preferred not to carry out the ‘political cost’ of the decision. However, the educator considers that a new onslaught by the government is not completely ruled out.

“Legally, Bolsonaro knows that the mayors are wrong. So, to avoid attrition alone, he created an environment in which mayors and governors would ask him to issue a provisional measure. He is waiting for the governors to pronounce themselves”, evaluates the expert, who still ties the president’s stance to the 2022 electoral dispute.

“Bolsonaro knows he will lose the election. As he wants to lose little, or somehow miraculously reverse the election, he has apparently given up on the idea of ​​creating a bad environment inside the Planalto Palace.”

Illness with mayors continues

After the federal government signaled the readjustment provided for by law, the CNM issued a critical note in which it mentions ‘serious legal uncertainty’ in relation to the criterion used. It also points out political interests that overlap with those of education. “By putting an electoral dispute first, Brazil is heading towards throwing education down the drain. The CNM regrets that political ambitions repeatedly override the country’s interests and development,” reads an excerpt from the statement.

Also according to the Confederation, the 33.24% readjustment will have an impact of 30.46 billion reais, putting municipalities in a difficult fiscal situation and making education management in Brazil unfeasible.

“To have an idea of ​​the impact, the transfer from Fundeb for this year will be 226 million reais. With this adjustment, it is estimated that 90% of the Fund’s resources will be used to cover personnel expenses.”

The CNM also recommended that municipal managers promote the adjustment based on the inflation rate until new information is provided by the federal government.

The National Front of Mayors also manifested itself, stating that the public coffers do not support the readjustment provided for by law.

“Mayors and mayors are committed to valuing the teaching profession and defend that teachers deserve a decent salary adjustment, as well as professionals in the area of ​​health, security and all other categories that make up the civil service”, says the document. “However, it is necessary to govern combining social sensitivity and fiscal responsibility. Local finances, unfortunately, cannot support exceptional readjustments in the scenario of uncertainties that Brazil faces.”

The FNP also cites ‘legal insecurities’ and considers the economic recovery of 2021 to be atypical in the face of the pandemic scenario, which would make the reference for the readjustment of the floor unfeasible.

“The recovery of economic activity, compared to the fall in 2020, combined with the acceleration of inflation to a double-digit level, made the tax collection, for 2021, present an ‘exceptional’ performance. This is a result obtained due to the atypical moment of the pandemic. Precisely for this reason, this extraordinary variation cannot be taken as a reference for the readjustment of the floor, as there is a very low possibility of this revenue performance being repeated in the medium term”, adds the statement.

In the end, the Frente recalls that the readjustments, although regulated by the federal government, are paid, practically in their entirety, with resources from the coffers of states and municipalities.

“Unlike the Union, subnational entities cannot borrow to pay salaries. The 33.24% readjustment in the floor will unbalance the public accounts, and may lead to the collapse of essential services, default and salary delays”, he concludes.

In an interview with the report, the mayor of Juiz de Fora, Margarida Salomão, also vice president of the FNP for the area of ​​Human Rights, compromised the collective’s demonstration by defending the immediate payment of the minimum salary, after resolving legal disputes.

“The National Teaching Floor is a very important achievement of Brazilian society, from which it is unthinkable to give up. I defend the immediate payment of the floor, having settled the legal disputes that make its application viable. I also want to consider the gigantic impact of this decision on municipal finances. I defend that the Union complement its transfer, so that we can guarantee in all Brazilian municipalities and states the dignity of remuneration for work in education and the advancement in the quality of this essential condition for Brazilian development”, he declared.

Expert says salary floor fits in budget

According to Daniel Cara, there is no justification for not practicing the readjustment of the floor provided for by law. The specialist highlights a survey conducted by the National Mayors Front itself, at the end of last year, which identified that at least 81% of Brazilian municipalities did not apply the 25% of income in education, as required by the Constitution. The estimate pointed out that at least 15 billion reais have not been invested in basic education (infant, elementary and high school, from 0 to 17 years old) since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s a big contradiction, because they say that the loss with the readjustment will be 30 billion. But if they stopped investing 15 billion and will still receive more resources, the account doesn’t close”, criticizes the researcher, who takes into account the largest transfer guaranteed by the new Fundeb to the municipalities. The law provides for increasing the Union’s complementation from 10% to 23%, gradually, until 2026.

“More money will come to the municipalities. What the mayors do not want is for this money to be linked to the floor, because, with that, they will have less space to proselytize, such as, for example, hiring other professionals with funds from Fundeb, in the case of psychologists and social workers – which are important, but they should be paid for with health and assistance resources, not education”, he adds.

In an interview with the report, the finance director of the National Confederation of Education Workers, Rosilene Corrêa, criticizes the lack of priority for education in the country.

“The tendency in Brazil, whenever the bills get tight, is for managers to look at the education bills, which always end up keeping what is possible. This is a demonstration that education is not respected. At the sign of any difficulty, she goes to sacrifice,” she criticizes. “See, we’re talking about guaranteeing the minimum for education, we’re not talking about super wages. So yes, it is a political decision that says about how the country treats education.”

A study carried out last year by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development showed that Brazil has the lowest salary floor for education in a list of 40 countries. According to the Education at a Glance 2021 report, the average starting salary for teachers in Brazil is US$13,900 per year. The values ​​exceed 20 thousand dollars in countries like Greece, Colombia and Chile; in Germany, more than 70 thousand dollars. In relation to the real salary, plus additional payments, the amount received by Brazilian teachers is also below most of the countries evaluated.

Rosilene also clarifies the composition of the current 33.23% provided for as an adjustment.

“For those who question the fact that this is the highest percentage in history, it is important to say that it is a reflection of the economy we are experiencing, with high inflation. ICMS is Fundeb’s main source, so this makes this percentage higher. But this increase, in practice, is not even sustained, since inflation eats at the edges. We should talk about recomposition, not readjustment.”